Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Bank p.l.c. successfully places tap issue of EUR 15 million

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Bank p.l.c. successfully places tap issue of EUR 15 million 21.06.2017 / 07:30 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Bank p.l.c. successfully places tap issue of EUR 15 million

Helsinki, 21 June 2017 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) is pleased to announce that, Ferratum Bank p.l.c., the Maltese banking subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj, has successfully concluded a tap issue of EUR 15 million of senior unsecured callable floating rate bonds due March 2020 from the existing EUR 60 million bond issuance program of Ferratum Bank p.l.c. The net proceeds from the tap issue are intended to be used for the general corporate purposes of Ferratum Bank p.l.c.

The tap issue was made at a price of 102.50 per cent of the nominal amount and has the same coupon of 3 months Euribor plus 6.25 per cent per annum, and maturity date of 15 March 2020, as the existing EUR 25 million of senior unsecured bonds issued by Ferratum Bank p.l.c. in December 2016 with ISIN FI400023283. Settlement of the tap issue is expected to take place on 28 June 2017. After the tap issue, the total amount outstanding of Ferratum Bank p.l.c.'s bond loan will amount to EUR 40 million. The tap issue bonds will be listed with the same ISIN FI400023283 on the European Wholesale Securities Market (EWSM) and co-listed on both the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Open Market) and Nasdaq Stockholm.

Pareto Securities acted as lead manager and sole bookrunner in the tap issue that was placed among continental European and Nordic investors and added several new investors to Ferratum Bank Plc.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum is an international provider of consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum is a pioneer in the fields of financial technology and mobile lending and has expanded rapidly to operate in 24 countries. Ferratum's customers utilize digital media to apply for consumer credit in amounts varying between EUR 25 and EUR 20,000 and small businesses instalment loans up to EUR 100,000 with a term of six to 18 months. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has more than 1.6 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at March 31, 2017).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens European media enquiries: Krause, CFO T: +49 30 88715308 Edelman.ergo, A Daniel J Edelman F: +49 30 88715309 E: Company Alexander Schmidt | Andreas [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com Martin T: +49 69 27 13 89 26 E: 1. [1]Alexander.Schmidt@edelmanergo.co mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum. m E:

com [2]Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.com 1. mailto:Alexander.Schmidt@edelmaner go.com 2. mailto:Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo. com

Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna UK media enquiries: Smithfield, A Head of Investor Relations T: Daniel J Edelman Company Alex +358 40 7248247 F: +358 20 741 Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20 1614 E: 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E: [1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E: 1. [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1. mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com

tum.com 2. mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

21.06.2017 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj Ratamestarinkatu 11 A 00520 Helsinki Finnland

Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

ISIN: FI4000106299 WKN: A1W9NS

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

584547 21.06.2017

ISIN FI4000106299

AXC0027 2017-06-21/07:30