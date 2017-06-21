Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Bank p.l.c. successfully places tap issue of EUR 15 million

Helsinki, 21 June 2017 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) is pleased to announce that, Ferratum Bank p.l.c., the Maltese banking subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj, has successfully concluded a tap issue of EUR 15 million of senior unsecured callable floating rate bonds due March 2020 from the existing EUR 60 million bond issuance program of Ferratum Bank p.l.c. The net proceeds from the tap issue are intended to be used for the general corporate purposes of Ferratum Bank p.l.c.

The tap issue was made at a price of 102.50 per cent of the nominal amount and has the same coupon of 3 months Euribor plus 6.25 per cent per annum, and maturity date of 15 March 2020, as the existing EUR 25 million of senior unsecured bonds issued by Ferratum Bank p.l.c. in December 2016 with ISIN FI400023283. Settlement of the tap issue is expected to take place on 28 June 2017. After the tap issue, the total amount outstanding of Ferratum Bank p.l.c.'s bond loan will amount to EUR 40 million. The tap issue bonds will be listed with the same ISIN FI400023283 on the European Wholesale Securities Market (EWSM) and co-listed on both the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Open Market) and Nasdaq Stockholm.

Pareto Securities acted as lead manager and sole bookrunner in the tap issue that was placed among continental European and Nordic investors and added several new investors to Ferratum Bank Plc.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum is an international provider of consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum is a pioneer in the fields of financial technology and mobile lending and has expanded rapidly to operate in 24 countries. Ferratum's customers utilize digital media to apply for consumer credit in amounts varying between EUR 25 and EUR 20,000 and small businesses instalment loans up to EUR 100,000 with a term of six to 18 months. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has more than 1.6 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at March 31, 2017).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

