Arcadis N.V.: ARCADIS MAKES REGIONAL LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Amsterdam, 21 June 2017 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets, today announced management changes in its regional operations in the Middle East and Latin America effective July 1, 2017.

Dr. Kamiran Ibrahim, currently Managing Director - UAE & Oman for Arcadis will be appointed CEO for Arcadis Middle East. He succeeds Graham Reid, who has resigned from Arcadis and accepted a position at RES Group.

"We are grateful for Graham Reid's contribution to the integration of the activities in the Middle East and for building a resilient business in challenging times. Graham led the region with strong focus on clients and successful project execution. We wish Graham all the best in his new role," said Stephan Ritter, Arcadis Executive Board Member responsible for Europe, UK, the Middle East and the Global Excellence Centers.

Dr. Kamiran Ibrahim is a business leader with 30 years of relevant business experience, who has worked in the Middle East for over 10 years, and has recently led the growing Arcadis businesses in the UAE and Oman. "Having previously also led our Qatar activities, we consider Dr. Kamiran Ibrahim a natural replacement, and I am delighted that he has accepted the CEO role in the Middle East," Ritter added.

Arcadis also announced the appointment of Felipe Lima to CEO of the Latin American region. In that role, he succeeds Manoel da Silva, who has been appointed to the position of CEO of Arcadis Logos Energia SA, owned 49.99% by Arcadis NV. Manoel will be responsible to finalize the development of the gas-to-gas and gas-to-power energy plants, after which they will be divested.

"We highly value the contribution of Manoel da Silva to Arcadis over the years as he has been instrumental in growing our Brazilian company from a 300-people firm in early 2000 to over 3,000 people as recently as 2 years ago. Manoel and his team have worked tirelessly since that time to adjust the business and cost structure to the economic realities in the region." said Mary Ann Hopkins, Arcadis Executive Board Member responsible for the Americas.

"When we recruited Felipe Lima to Arcadis it was with the intention that he would succeed Manoel da Silva. Felipe has been responsible for leading our Brazilian operations since joining us in January 2017, and has integrated successfully into Arcadis and made an immediate impact. Felipe has extensive leadership experience across the Americas, with general management and corporate finance expertise at both regional as well as multinational enterprises, covering the energy, oil and gas, infrastructure and mining industries. His varied experience and his senior client relationships, make him an excellent candidate to lead our Latin American team," Hopkins concluded.

Dr. Kamiran Ibrahim and Felipe Lima will both become members of the Arcadis Senior Management Committee.

