Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.06.12 FR0010259150 3450 116.75 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.06.12 FR0010259150 150 117.80 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.06.13 FR0010259151 1575 116.38 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.06.13 FR0010259152 25 116.25 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.06.14 FR0010259153 1600 116.14 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.06.15 FR0010259154 1550 116.25 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.06.15 FR0010259155 25 115.60 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.06.15 FR0010259156 25 115.85 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.06.16 FR0010259157 239 118.04 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

