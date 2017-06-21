Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.06.12
|FR0010259150
|3450
|116.75
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.06.12
|FR0010259150
|150
|117.80
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.06.13
|FR0010259151
|1575
|116.38
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.06.13
|FR0010259152
|25
|116.25
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.06.14
|FR0010259153
|1600
|116.14
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.06.15
|FR0010259154
|1550
|116.25
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.06.15
|FR0010259155
|25
|115.60
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.06.15
|FR0010259156
|25
|115.85
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.06.16
|FR0010259157
|239
|118.04
|XPAR
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
