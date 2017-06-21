Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar's new Essential range of forklifts helps customers secure availability and safety



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 21 JUNE 2017 AT 9 AM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has launched a completely new range of forklifts based on its proven and trusted platform. The new Kalmar Essential Range of forklifts provides customers with the build quality, high availability and excellent safety that Kalmar forklifts are known for at a highly competitive price.

Kalmar forklifts have a strong worldwide reputation for performance and adaptability, and are used for a diverse range of demanding applications including container, steel and wood handling. The Essential range comprises 12 models with capacities ranging from 10 to 18 tons that can be customised with a variety of power, mast, cabin and safety options.

Based on Kalmar's proven platform, Essential forklifts feature an easy-maintenance electrical system, common driver interface, high-quality components and a highly stable and durable chassis. The new Essential cabin improves driver comfort and safety with excellent all-round visibility, power steering and easy lift operation as well as non-slip stairs and handrails. Compatibility with Kalmar SmartFleet, a powerful equipment monitoring and optimisation tool that makes it easy to analyse performance data, helps to further improve efficiency and productivity.

Peter Ivarsson, Director, Forklift Trucks: "The new Essential Range complements our current range of medium-sized forklifts by providing a value based choice for our customers. The Essential range is designed to exceed customers' expectations by delivering everything they need in a medium-sized forklift. Our forklifts have proven themselves in the most demanding lifting applications around the world, and this new range will further strengthen their reputation for quality, reliability, operator comfort available for all."

The new Kalmar Essential Range was introduced to the Americas market in connection with Kalmar Dealer Meeting for counterbalanced container handling equipment in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 6-8 June 2017. The new range was presented for the European market yesterday, on 20 June 2017, in Kalmar Mobile Equipment Sales Conference in Lidhult, Sweden.

