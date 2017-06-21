This press release may not be distributed directly or indirectly in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

Europcar Groupe (Paris:EUCAR) announces today the successful completion of its capital increase through a private placement of shares with qualified and institutional investors in France and internationally that was launched yesterday, in an accelerated book-building.

Europcar Groupe placed 14,612,460 new ordinary shares1 at a price per share of €12.00, including share premium, for a total of €175,349,520, representing approximately 10% of Europcar Groupe's ordinary shares pre-capital raise.

The new ordinary shares will be fully fungible with the existing ordinary shares of Europcar Groupe. They will be admitted to listing on the regulated market of Euronext Paris in the same department as existing Europcar Groupe ordinary shares under the ISIN code FR0012789949. Settlement for the new ordinary shares and their admission to listing on Euronext Paris are expected to take place on June 23, 2017.

Eurazeo subscribed for 2,500,000 new ordinary shares in connection with the capital increase, and will hold 39.22% of the share capital of Europcar Groupe upon completion of the offering. In addition, Eurazeo has agreed with the Global Coordinators for the transaction to a lock-up of 90 days, subject to customary exceptions. Europcar Groupe agreed with the Global Coordinators for the transaction to a lock-up of 120 days, subject to customary exceptions.

The principle of the offering was authorized by Europcar Groupe's supervisory board on May 22, 2017. The transaction was decided by the Chairwoman of the Management Board pursuant to a delegation of authority from the Management Board, which was given during its meeting on June 20, 2017 pursuant to the delegation of authority granted to it by the 22nd and 23rd resolutions of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 10, 2017. The subscription price of €12.00 per new ordinary share represents a discount of 3.23% compared to the closing price of the shares on Euronext Paris on June 20, 2017.

For informational purposes only, a shareholder who held 1% of the share capital of Europcar Groupe before the issuance of new ordinary shares would hold 0.91% of Europcar Groupe's share capital following the issuance.

Goldman Sachs International and Société Générale Corporate Investment Banking were Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners for the capital increase. Rothschild is acting as financial adviser to Europcar Groupe.

About Europcar Groupe

Europcar Groupe is listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar is the European leader in vehicle rental service and is also a major player in mobility markets. Active in more than 130 countries and territories, including nine subsidiaries in Europe and two in Australia and New Zealand, Europcar serves customers through an extensive vehicle rental network comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners. The group operates mainly under the Europcar®, InterRent® and Ubeeqo® brands. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees, this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. The Europcar Lab, based in Paris, was created to better grasp tomorrow's mobility challenges through innovation and strategic investments, such as Ubeeqo, E-Car Club or Brunel.

1 Representing less than 10% of Europcar Groupe's share capital as of the date of this press release, excluding outstanding preferred shares, or 146,124,626 outstanding ordinary shares.

