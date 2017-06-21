Castellum Dives Headfirst Into Digitalization - Developing the Office of the Future in a New Innovation Lab

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Castellum, large owner of commercial properties in growth cities from Copenhagen in the south to Sundsvall in the north, is now set to launch initiatives on several fronts to set the pace for digitalization of the industry. Development activities are being conducted in the Castellum Next20 innovation lab, a test arena for digital transformation and innovation. The first pilot project is due to be launched shortly.

Castellum owns 700 buildings, where 250,000 people go to work every day.

"New technology entails new possibilities and concrete changes for our daily working lives - the real estate industry has to set the pace for development", says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum CEO. "When tenant realities and requirements change quickly, demands upon us and our services start up a whole new ball game. As real estate owners, we need immediate understanding for how we can contribute to easier all-round workloads for tenant employees".

The Castellum Next20 lab - the main powerhouse in this major undertaking - has been reinforced with resources and expertise from the digitalization field. The primary assignment is to design and build tomorrow's offices around the people who will work there, and Castellum's objective is to become an industry leader in digitalization by 2020.

"We're mapping future requirements and the demands made on modern buildings today, while we work with start-ups within innovation and tech to benefit most from the vast array of possibilities offered by digitalization", says Saxborn.

The first project - shortly to be launched - will be about helping people who work in Castellum buildings to simplify the complex and exciting puzzle of their modern lives.

"Plans call for the roll-out of several pilot projects over the year. With this ambitious initiative, our aim is to future-proof Castellum operations and create conditions for continued robust profitability", says Henrik Saxborn.

Castellum is currently Sweden's largest office-building developer. Today's new-project portfolio amounts to SEK 4.5 billion.

For additional information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn,

CEO,

Phone +46-31-60-74-50

Press contact:

Anders Johansson,

Head of Media Relations Castellum,

+46-31-60-74-82

www.castellum.se

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 74 billion, and comprises of commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq.m.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities from Copenhagen in the south to Sundsvall in the north.

In 2016, Castellum sustainability performance was awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and Global Sector Leader, handed out by GRESB which means that Castellum is ranked first in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. Further Castellum has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which includes the companies in all industries in the world with best performance in terms of sustainability.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ), Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg | Org nr/Corp Id no SE 556475-5550 | Phone +46 31 60 74 00 Fax +46 31 13 17 55

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-dives-headfirst-into-digitalization---developing-the-office-of-the-future-in-a-new-innovat,c2291600

The following files are available for download: