Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (the "Company") resolved, at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on 2 June 2017, to establish two warrant programmes, series 2017:1 and series 2017:2, involving the issuance of a maximum of 3,750,000 and 3,000,000 warrants respectively to the subsidiary Oasmia Incentive AB (the "Subsidiary"), with a right and obligation for the Subsidiary to transfer the warrants to the Company's employees.



Uppsala, Sweden, 2017-06-21 08:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A total of 4,418,182 warrants have been acquired by the Company's employees, of which 2,168,182 warrants under series 2017:1 were acquired by the executive committee and other key employees, and 2,250,000 warrants under series 2017:2 were acquired by the board of directors (except from directors who are connected to the proposer Alceco International S.A). Upon full exercise of the warrants the share capital of the Company will increase by SEK 441,818.



Oasmia Incentive AB still holds 2,331,818 warrants, of which 1,581,818 warrants originate from series 2017:1 and 750,000 from the series 2017:2. These warrants are intended to be held by the Subsidiary for the purpose of being offered to new employees and new directors of the board of the Company, in accordance with previous communications.



Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents.



