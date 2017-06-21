L3 announced today that it has been selected by Airbus to provide and integrate new voice and data flight recorders for the entire range of Airbus commercial aircraft.

L3 will design and manufacture a fixed, crash-protected Cockpit Voice and Data Recorder (CVDR) capable of recording up to 25 hours of voice and flight data on a single recorder. L3 will also be the integrator, in partnership with Airbus, of a new Automatic Deployable Flight Recorder (ADFR) that will be designed and manufactured by DRS Technologies Canada Ltd. (a Leonardo DRS company).

"We are excited to expand L3's role at the forefront of aviation technology development by delivering a new level of capability for Airbus," said Michael T. Strianese, L3's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Commercial aviation is an important market for L3, and our expertise enables us to respond to changing customer needs as both a product supplier and trusted integrator."

L3's new fixed CVDR will be lighter and more compact, and will provide innovative capabilities, including versatile interfaces, compared to the current generation of recorders. The unit will be the basis of a new generation of combined flight recorders designed and manufactured by L3 that addresses the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirement to extend the duration of voice recording to 25 hours.

The new deployable ADFR is aimed at long-range aircraft, with extended flight time over water or remote areas, such as the Airbus A321LR, A330, A350 and A380. This system will add a state-of-the-art capability new to commercial airliners: the ability to be deployed in the event of significant structural deformation or water submersion. Designed to float, the crash-protected memory module also contains up to 25 hours of recorded cockpit voice and flight data and will be equipped with an integrated Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) to help rescue teams rapidly locate and recover flight recorders.

"L3 is extremely proud to be the partner of choice for Airbus for this new technology innovation, which enables rapid recovery of flight recorders and contributes to increased safety in air travel," said Kris Ganase, President of the L3 Aviation Products sector within the Electronic Systems business segment. "This combined fixed and deployable system is an example of the technology that has made L3 one of the leading providers of flight recorders to airlines and OEMs."

Charles Champion, Executive Vice President of Engineering at Airbus Commercial Aircraft, said, "Airbus, together with L3 Technologies and Leonardo DRS, is very pleased to be leading the commercial aircraft industry in implementing into our aircraft new deployable flight data and 25-hour voice recording capability." He added, "Starting with the very long-range A350 XWB, we look forward to progressively installing these new voice and data recovery devices across our entire product range."

The new recording systems will be available in 2019, initially on the A350, with subsequent deployment on all other Airbus aircraft types.

L3 Aviation Products (L3 AP) is a provider of commercial and military avionics. The business manufactures a diverse line of safety- and efficiency-enhancing products for next-generation requirements, including configurable voice and data recorders, collision avoidance systems, navigation products, display systems and processors. L3 AP also offers aftermarket services. To learn more about L3 AP, please visit www.L3aviationproducts.com.

Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2016 sales of $10.5 billion.

To learn more about L3, please visit the company's website at www.L3T.com. L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is routinely posted on the company's website and is readily accessible.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are forward-looking statements. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to events or conditions or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "will," "could" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements included in the company's recent filings, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005504/en/

Contacts:

L3

Corporate Communications

212-697-1111