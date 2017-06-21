sprite-preloader
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, June 21

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 20 June 2017 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,443.08p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,464.74p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.1% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.0%. There are currently 94,176,492 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
21 June 2017

