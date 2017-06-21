Hikvision Continues its Leading Position in IHS Markit 2017 Report

HANGZHOU, China, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the company's incredible year-on-year growth, and underlining the global level of support for its range of security surveillance products, Hikvision, the world's leading supplier of video surveillance products and solutions, has announced that it has again achieved No.1 position in a recent IHS Markit report, based on 2016 data, with a dominant market share of 21.4% for CCTV and Video Surveillance Equipment worldwide, rising from last year's 19.5%*.

Hot off the press, IHS Markit, a world leader in critical information, analytics, and solutions, also reported that Hikvision technology ranks in the No.1 position for 2016 global market share in the categories of: Security Cameras (24.2%), Analogue +HD CCTV Security Cameras (23.9%), Network Security Cameras (25.6%), and Recorders (25.3%). Moreover, the company is continuing its leading position in the EMEA market, with 14.9% market share for CCTV and Video Surveillance Equipment, and achieved an 8.5% market share equating to the No.2 position for the Americas market.

Supporting the rapid growth of a company that is now an acknowledged security industry technology leader, Hikvision attributes its IHS Markit ranking success to its continuous R&D investment in new product technologies, and the rapid response to market trends, and long-lasting partnerships that the company's been placing in its business core.

"Creating value for its customers is our driving goal, and this latest achievement of being ranked number one for global market share in video surveillance is very exciting for the company," enthused Keen Yao, VP at Hikvision International Business Centre. "We look forward to sharing our success with the people who help to make it all possible, our partners and customers. In addition to the video surveillance industry, Hikvision has extended its reach to industrial automation, smart home tech, and automotive electronics industries, to achieve its long-term vision."

Underlining the R&D investment, for those looking to experience Hikvision products and technologies at first hand, the company will be showcasing their cutting-edge advances in surveillance technology at the upcoming IFSEC International exhibition, including brand new products and solutions, as well as an innovative new set of technologies derived from the IT industry's "Deep Learning" concept.

