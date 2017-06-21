Robit Oyj: ROBIT PLC AND ABB SIGNED A COMPREHENSIVE CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 21 JUNE 2017 AT 12.00 P.M.

ROBIT PLC AND ABB SIGNED A COMPREHENSIVE CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT

Robit Plc has signed a comprehensive co-operation agreement with ABB. The agreement concerns Robit Plc's productional investment in South Korea, which has been disclosed in a company release on 23 March 2017. The co-operation agreement covers delivery of the factory's new production automation as well as its further development. Robit Plc and ABB develop together a customized robotized production line for drilling consumables' production. Through this co-operation Robit Plc achieves so called State of Art factory as to automation.

The factory focusing on Top Hammer product line's rod and shank manufacturing is estimated to begin production by the end of the year 2017.

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service range: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole products as well as Digital Services. Robit has 21 own sales and service points as well as active sales networks in 115 countries. The manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA.

