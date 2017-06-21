Updates on Future Plans for Bongará Zinc Oxide Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2017) - Zinc One Resources Inc. (TSXV: Z) (OTC Pink: ZZZOF) (FSE: RH33) ("Zinc One or the Company") is pleased to provide a summary of an independent report commissioned on zinc oxide production, which was prepared by Mr. Pascal Briol and Mr. Noel Masson, and highlights to its upcoming exploration plans.

Mr. Briol and Masson have extensive experience in zinc oxide metallurgy and the development of numerous zinc oxide projects including those located in Kazakhstan, Iran, Yemen and Turkey.

The zinc-oxide ore at the Shaimerden deposit in Kazakhstan, near Isfahan in Iran, and various deposits in the Kayseri, Turkey area, among others, are all processed through a Waelz kiln. At Shaimerden, it is known that the mineralogy and general geochemistry of the zinc-oxide ore are similar to that of the mineralization at Bongará. The Shaimerden zinc-oxide ore is currently being treated at the Ridder Smelter complex in Kazakhstan where Wood MacKenzie has reported a zinc recovery of 95% utilizing the Waelz kiln. Wood Mackenzie is a global energy, chemicals, renewables, metals and mining research and consultancy group with an international reputation for supplying comprehensive data, written analysis and consultancy advice.

For further information on independent report prepared by Mr. Pascal Briol and Mr. Noel Masson please refer to

Zinc Oxide Processing Report

After receipt of this independent report, Zinc One is planning to collect core for metallurgical testing from the upcoming drill programme. Both pyro and hydrometallurgical methods will be studied as part of a planned Preliminary Economic Assessment. The previous operator of the Bongará mine successfully processed the zinc-oxide mineralization via a Waelz kiln, a pyrometallurgical method typically used to process electric-arc furnace dust ("EAFD"), a residue from the steel industry. Zinc-oxide has a similar geochemistry as EAFD and as such can be treated by a Waelz kiln.

One of the advantages of using Waelz-kiln processing technology is that the resulting residue is relatively easier to manage than the tailings from leach technologies.

For further information on Waelz kiln technology, please refer to:

http://www.globalsteeldust.com/waelz_kiln_technology

Future Plans

Zinc One plans to submit drill-platform permit applications to the Ministry with the intention to begin the drill program in the third quarter. The proposed drill program will involve low-cost shallow drilling and tight drill spacing in the zones of known mineralization as well as test zones on the periphery of the known mineralization. Zinc One intends to have the program completed by year end as the basis for a National Instrument 43-101 technical report to be completed shortly thereafter.

James Walchuck, CEO of Zinc One commented. "The high-grade Bongará Zinc-Oxide Project will be our major focus in the near term. We also firmly believe that there is substantial upside for additional high-grade, zinc-oxide mineralization along the six-kilometre long trend of the known mineralization from Mina Grande in the southeast to Charlotte Bongará to the northwest. Zinc One continues to focus on the Bongará property and will use all of the management's collective skill sets to advance the project. We believe this is the perfect time to be advancing a zinc project and remain bullish on the zinc commodity pricing."

About Zinc One Resources Inc.

Zinc One is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective and advanced zinc projects in mining friendly jurisdictions. Zinc One's key assets are the past producing Bongará Zinc-Oxide Project and Charlotte Bongará Zinc-Oxide Project in Peru. The Bongará Zinc-Oxide Project was in production from 2007 to 2008 but shut down due to the global financial crisis and concurrent decrease in the zinc price. Past production show greater than 20% zinc grades and recoveries over 90% all from surface. The neighboring Charlotte Bongará Zinc-Oxide Project has multiple at surface high grade drill intercepts providing numerous drill targets and blue sky potential. Zinc One's business plan is to restart production at the Bongará Zinc-Oxide Project with exploration of targets along a six kilometer strike as well as the Charlotte Bongará Zinc-Oxide Project. The Company is managed by a proven team of exploration geologists, and engineers having previously constructed and operated successful mining operations.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by James Walchuck, CEO, President and Director of Zinc One, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For more information, please visit the website at www.zincone.com or contact James Walchuck, CEO, President and director at (604) 683-0911 or email at info@zincone.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC.

"signed"

_______________________



James Walchuck



CEO and President

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zinc One cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zinc One's limited operating history, its proposed exploration and development activities on the Bongará Zinc Oxide Project and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zinc One does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.