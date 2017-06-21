TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Eastmain Resources Inc. ("Eastmain" or the "Company") (TSX: ER)(OTCQX: EANRF) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States under the symbol "EANRF". Eastmain upgraded from the Pink Market. Investors can access trading, real-time level 2 quotes and view a list of the Company's news releases and financial disclosure documents at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EANRF/quote.

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, N.Y., operates the OTCQX Best Market. Through OTC Link ATS, OTC Markets Group connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services.

Claude Lemasson, Eastmain President and CEO commented, "Upgrading from the Pink Market to OTCQX was a natural next step for Eastmain. This past year, we focused on the transformation of the Company following a change in management in April 2016, and the completion of an aggressive Company-wide drilling program. Looking forward to our catalyst-heavy second half of the year, we believe it necessary to provide easier access for our US-based shareholders to trade Eastmain stock."

About Eastmain Resources Inc.

Eastmain is a Canadian exploration company with 100% interest in the Eau Claire and Eastmain Mine gold deposits, both of which are located within the James Bay District of Quebec. Clearwater, host of the Eau Claire deposit, is the Company's core asset with access to superior infrastructure in a favourable mining jurisdiction. Eastmain also holds a pipeline of exploration projects in this new Canadian mining district, including being a partner in the Eleonore South Joint Venture.

Forwarding-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the use of proceeds of the Offering, and the receipt of regulatory approvals. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are based on various assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; as well as those factors discussed in the Company's annual information form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

