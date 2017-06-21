DGAP-Ad-hoc: ICHOR Coal N.V. / Key word(s): Bond ICHOR Coal N.V.: Amendment of certain conditions of Ichor Coal N.V. convertible bonds 21-Jun-2017 / 11:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 Abs. 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)* *Amendment of certain conditions of Ichor Coal N.V. convertible bonds* Ichor Coal N.V. (IchorCoal) is pleased to announce that at a meeting of its bondholders on 20 June 2017, bondholders voted in favour of an extraordinary resolution to amend certain terms and conditions of the EUR 77,600,000 8% Convertible Bonds due 2017. In terms of this resolution, with effect from 7 June 2017: - the fixed interest payable on the bonds will be reduced from 8% per annum to 5%. - The conversion price of the bonds will be reduced from EUR4.50 to EUR0.70; - The maturity of the bonds will be extended by 2 years. An amendment and restatement agreement has been signed which is available to bondholders on request. 21-Jun-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: ICHOR Coal N.V. 30 Jellicoe Avenue Rosebank South Africa Phone: +27 (11) 268 1100 E-mail: johan.myburgh@ichorcoal.com Internet: www.ichorcoal.de ISIN: NL0010022307 WKN: A1JQEX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Stuttgart; Open Market (Basic Board) in Frankfurt End of Announcement DGAP News Service 584939 21-Jun-2017 CET/CEST

June 21, 2017 05:54 ET (09:54 GMT)