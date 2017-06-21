As eCommerce Soars, New Solution Leverages iPhone and Android One-Tap Ordering for Immediate Sales Uplift

eLink' Solution Provides Revenue Gains While Enhancing Enterprise Visibility, Brand Security and Customer Engagement

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan and ZURICH, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --eAgile Inc., a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, announced today the release of their eLink' solution for mobile eCommerce. eLink is the first to combine smartphone-based one-tap ordering, product authentication and customer engagement functions with enterprise-level track and trace visibility into a single solution. eAgile's announcement is concurrent with the news that Apple's iOS 11 update will provide NFC (Near Field Communications) capabilities to the iPhone 7 and 8.

"eLink is one of those rare innovations that can provide immediate benefits across an entire organization," states Gary Burns, eAgile's CEO. "Logistics receives supply chain visibility, marketing can communicate with end users, consumers can order through their phones, owners protect their brands, and we've barely scratched the surface of potential applications."

eAgile is one of just a few companies with the infrastructure and experience already in place to help businesses leverage this new technology. Now with smartphones on both major operating systems, Apple iOS and Android, offering NFC capabilities, demand will only increase to match the expansion of new users.

"We're offering brand owners the ability to capitalize on the new realities of eCommerce and everyone's love of smartphones. The trend shows 50% of eCommerce is from smartphones, which is driven by an estimated 10 billion mobile devices. Those numbers are hard to ignore," says Peter Phaneuf, President of eAgile. "The perfect way to start to compete in an eCommerce-driven marketplace is when you can fund the investment through gains in mobile sales and efficiencies. That's what eLink is showing it can provide."

eAgile's patented eSeal® products were first introduced in 2014 and brought the supply chain efficiencies and security benefits of UHF RFID to the healthcare, nutraceutical and over-the-counter markets. eLink takes their eSeal innovation further by integrating the consumer engagement capabilities of NFC into a single tag, single chip solution. The resulting dual frequency solution helps businesses communicate with their customers through their smartphones in more impactful and cost-effective ways.

Operating from a vertically-integrated manufacturing facility where they design, test and manufacture a wide variety of RFID products and software, eAgile has earned a reputation for seamlessly integrating customized solutions with minimal disruption to client operations. The growth of their eSeal product line has allowed them to showcase their experience integrating RFID into filling lines and conveyor systems, maximizing data capture in challenging environments.

eAgile sets the industry standards in IoT solutions by providing high quality, cost effective products that help make RFID easy. From tag conversion to data management software to building complete RFID infrastructures, eAgile has unmatched expertise and capabilities. eAgile's commitment to innovation, quality and providing customer focused solutions drives every aspect of the business. Information: https://www.eagile.com/eLink.

