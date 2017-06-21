SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, is collaborating with Bosch Automotive Service Solutions in North America to deliver the Mitchell Diagnostics™ system, the first comprehensive diagnostic system designed specifically for the collision repair and automotive claims markets. The Mitchell Diagnostics system is expected to be available by June 30, 2017.

In today's rapidly changing automotive industry, collision repairers must quickly and accurately assess vehicle damage, while providing accurate estimates and decreasing repair cycle time. Mitchell Diagnostics will provide an end-to-end diagnostic system that combines appraisal and collision repair workflow applications with Bosch's most advanced aftermarket scan tools. This should contribute to increased productivity, a smoother repair process, and enhanced levels of customer service.

"We researched a wide variety of scan tools on the market and found that the Bosch scan tools provide best-in-class coverage and modern technology, and are backed by great service and support," said Jack Rozint, Vice President of Sales and Service at Mitchell International. "In addition, Bosch scan tools have a combination of features that provide outstanding capabilities for collision repairers, including a tool that can do Electronic Control Unit (ECU) reprogramming, as well as optional accessories that include a target system for recalibrating Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) kit. We are excited to partner with Bosch given its leadership and expertise in this market."

The patent-pending Mitchell Diagnostics system validates that the VIN on the scan report matches the VIN on the vehicle from which data is pulled. This scan report can be used to support collision repair billing, and offers both carriers and repairers a record showing that the vehicle had a clean scan at the completion of the collision repair process.

"Mitchell's reputation and success among information providers for being a leader in advanced repair technologies made it the ideal choice to bring diagnostic solutions to the collision repair industry," said Stefan Schmitt, Vice President of Engineering and Product Area Diagnostics at Bosch Automotive Service Solutions. "Working with Mitchell will integrate our scan tool directly into the workflow applications used by collision repairers and insurance carriers, which will assist in the diagnostic portion of collision repairs."

The system may be used to add scan reports to any of the industry's major estimating, collision repair management and claims processing systems. These scan reports can easily be saved as PDF documents and dropped into a folder used for vehicle damage images by the user of the Mitchell Diagnostics system. Customers that utilize Mitchell Estimating™ advanced estimating system and RepairCenter™ shop management software will benefit from enhanced integration capabilities.

"One of the challenges we have is documenting, confirming, and getting compensated for the scanning that we do in-house," said Bill Lawrence of 1st Certified Collision Group, a multi-site collision repair operation in Southern California. "With the Mitchell Diagnostics system we'll be able to demonstrate via validation documentation that the work was performed on the vehicle with the VIN matching the insurers' claim, and we can easily attach that to our repair order and the carrier's claim file."

For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com/diagnostics.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

For further collision repair and property casualty industry updates and perspectives, follow Mitchell on Twitter @Mitchell_Intl, @MitchellClaims, @MitchellRepair, @MitchellPBM and LinkedIn.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs nearly 32,800 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2016. In 2016 Bosch generated consolidated sales of $13.7 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit www.boschusa.com, www.bosch.com.mx and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. The company employs roughly 390,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2016) and generated sales of 73.1 billion euros ($80.9 billion) in 2016. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected industry. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to create solutions for a connected life, and to improve quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiaries and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 120 locations across the globe, Bosch employs 59,000 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, http://twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = $1.1069

Contact:



Rebecca Janzon

Mitchell International Inc.

760-500-8077

Rebecca.janzon@mitchell.com



Brianna Bruinsma

LEWIS PR for Mitchell

619-677-2700

Mitchell@teamlewis.com



