MONEY20/20 EUROPE -- With the goal to offer passengers seamless, secure, and convenient payment acceptance at shared check-in desks, kiosks, and baggage areas in airports, Verifone (NYSE: PAY), a world leader in payments and commerce solutions, announced that it is working with SITA, the world's leading air transport IT and communications specialist, to offer a unique payment solution integrating an airport's shared IT infrastructure and Verifone payment devices.

Almost every airport and airline in the world does business with SITA and nearly every passenger flight relies on SITA technology. It has an unrivalled presence at more than 1,000 of the world's airports. Verifone has integrated with SITA's AirportConnect Common-Use Payment Service to enable highly secure payment acceptance by multiple airlines and ground handlers on a single Verifone device installed at each touchpoint desk, kiosk or bag drop.

Verifone's point-to-point encryption (P2PE) technology, with EMV and PCI-compliant chip card payment solutions, applications and processes, will allow multiple merchants to accept payments on the same device. With this service, Verifone VX 820, a countertop and PIN pad, and UX, a durable unattended payment solution line with PIN pad and contactless capabilities, will accept payments at airports worldwide that use SITA's common-use passenger processing infrastructure.

Barbara Dalibard, CEO, SITA, said, "For airlines, the ability to facilitate payments on shared IT infrastructure at the world's airports is vital to provide passengers with an integrated air travel experience every step of the way. Our work with Verifone, to deliver this innovative payment solution, allows multiple merchants to use the same device in line with PCI security standards. It enables airlines, airports and other air transport industry stakeholders to accept secure payments in a common-use environment."

Joe Mach, President of Verifone North America, said, "As a leading global innovator and trusted partner, businesses look to Verifone for the means to simplify their payments experience and build positive relationships with their customers. Working with SITA, a global IT leader in the airline industry, Verifone is bringing large-scale, reliable, secure payment touchpoints and convenience to traveling customers at airport counters and kiosks around the world. The agreement is a milestone in expanding our secure payments and future dynamic point-of-sale (POS) interaction in the transportation industry."

Whether it is chip, magnetic stripe or contactless cards presented at these shared passenger touchpoints, airlines using AirportConnect Common-Use Payment service will be able to maximize existing relationships with their preferred payment service providers and banks.

SITA recently implemented this service with a major European airline at a common-use airport following rigorous testing. Initially available for SITA AirportConnect workstations, the service will be rolled out to support SITA's common-use kiosks and bag drop stations over the coming months.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for VeriFone Systems, Inc.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of the business of VeriFone Systems, Inc., including many factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: successful integration of our payment solution with SITA, execution of our strategic plan and business initiatives and whether the expected benefits of our plan and initiatives are achieved, short product cycles and rapidly changing technologies, our ability to maintain competitive leadership position with respect to our payment solution offerings, our assumptions, judgments and estimates regarding the impact on our business of the continued uncertainty in the global economic environment and financial markets, our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses into our business and operations, our ability to protect against fraud, the status of our relationship with and condition of third parties such as our contract manufacturers, distributors and key suppliers upon whom we rely in the conduct of our business, our dependence on a limited number of customers, the conduct of our business and operations internationally, our ability to effectively hedge our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, and our dependence on a limited number of key employees. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the operations of our business, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements are made. Verifone is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

About Verifone

Verifone is transforming everyday transactions into opportunities for connected commerce. We're connecting payment devices to the cloud-merging the online and in-store shopping experience and creating the next generation of digital engagement between merchants and consumers. We are built on a 35-year history of uncompromised security with approximately 30 million devices and terminals deployed worldwide. Our people are trusted experts that work with our clients and partners, helping to solve their most complex payments challenges. We have clients and partners in more than 150 countries, including the world's best-known retail brands, financial institutions and payment providers.

Verifone.com | (NYSE: PAY) @verifone

About SITA

SITA is the communications and IT solution provider that transforms air travel through technology for airlines, at airports and on aircraft. The company's portfolio covers everything from managed global communications and infrastructure services, to eAircraft, passenger management, baggage, self-service, airport and border management solutions. Owned 100% by more than 400 air transport industry members, SITA has a unique understanding of its needs and places a strong emphasis on technology innovation.

Nearly every airline and airport in the world does business with SITA and its border management solutions are used by more than 30 governments. With a presence at more than 1,000 airports around the world and a customer service team of 2,000+ staff, SITA delivers unmatched service to more than 2,800 customers in more than 200 countries.

In 2016, SITA had consolidated revenues of US$1.5 billion. SITA's subsidiaries and joint ventures include SITAONAIR, CHAMP Cargosystems and Aviareto.

For further information, go to www.sita.aero.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005338/en/

Contacts:

Verifone

Devika Goel, +1 678-327-5478

devika.goel@verifone.com

or

SITA

Brenda Flinter, +353 87 750 6229

Brenda.Flinter@sita.aero