Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Boeing's 737 MAX 10 Launch a Hit at Paris Air Show; Orders Pour In

The Paris Air Show is a being held at Le Bourget, a few kilometers North of Paris, France from June 19, 2017, to June 25, 2017. It is one of the biggest events that bring together all the players in the aviation industry who showcase their products and the latest technological innovations.

Commenting on the launch of 737 MAX 10 Kevin McAllister, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes said:

"Airlines wanted a larger, better option in the large single-aisle segment with the operating advantages of the 737 MAX family. Adding the 737 MAX 10 gives our customers the most flexibility in the market, providing their fleets the range capability, fuel efficiency and unsurpassed reliability that the 737 MAX family is widely known for."

About the 737 MAX 10

Just like Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the 737 MAX 10 is equipped with the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other changes that are aimed at passenger comfort along with highest efficiency and reliability. The series is aimed at customers that want more seating but fly on a lesser range (up to 3,700 miles with an auxiliary tank).

Boeing's entire 737 MAX range of single-aisle airplanes have been designed keeping in mind the customer's demand for exceptional performance, flexibility, and efficiency at the same time minimize per-seat costs. 737 MAX range of airplanes is the most popular airplane amongst Boeing customers and is the fastest-selling airplane in the history of the Company. To date the 737 MAX series has received more than 3,700 orders.

Key Differentiators in 737 MAX 10 airplanes

The single aisle seating airplane has a capacity of 230 passengers. The 737 Max 10 is five-and-a-half feet longer than its current 737 Max 9 to accommodate customer's requirements for increased seating capacity.

The model MAX 10 is designed to lower trip costs as well as seat-mile costs by 5% compared to similar models from competitors. The model also had undergone certain design changes compared to other 737 MAX airplanes. Some of the design changes includes a fuselage stretch of 66 inches compared to the 737 MAX 9 series and has a levered main landing gear.

Other design changes include a variable exit limit rating mid-exit door, a lighter flat aft pressure bulkhead and a modified wing for low speed drag reduction.

The standard features of the 737 MAX series of airplanes continue to be available in 737 MAX 10 series as well.

Orders pour in for 737 MAX 10

The 737 MAX 10 had raised interest amongst customers even before it was launched. Boeing managed to get more than 240 orders and commitments from over 10 global customers for this model. Boeing expects that orders will continue to be received throughout the week of the Paris Air Show. Some of the customers who have already placed an order for 737 MAX 10 include, BOC Aviation, GE Capital, CDB Aviation, TUI Group, Tibet Financial Leasing, SpiceJet, Lion Air Group, etc. Boeing plans to reveal all customers after the end of the Paris Air Show.

Boeing expects that 737 Max 10 would be ready for delivery in 2020.

Last Close Stock Review

On Tuesday, June 20, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $198.33, marginally falling 0.38% from its previous closing price of $199.08. A total volume of 3.08 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 2.81 million shares. Boeing's stock price soared 12.71% in the last three months, 28.37% in the past six months, and 49.40% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 27.40%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 24.29 and has a dividend yield of 2.86%. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $121.70 billion.

