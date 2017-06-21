VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- OK2 Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: OK) (the "Company" or "OK2") is pleased to announce that Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) ("Hecla"), has commenced an airborne geophysical survey over its Kinskuch property in the southern portion of BC's "Golden Triangle". Pursuant to a cost-sharing agreement with Hecla specifically related to this work, the airborne survey will also include OK2's mineral claims in the Kinskuch area, which are surrounded by Hecla's claims.

The survey is being undertaken by Geotech Ltd. of Toronto and utilizes a helicopter-borne ZTEM (Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic) system, which detects the natural, (or passive), fields of the earth as a source of transmitting energy. Hecla will be the operator of the program.

The Company completed a first pass reconnaissance program on its Kinskuch claims in 2016 and results were encouraging (sample D00014409 assayed 1.57 g/t Au, 35.9 g/t Ag, 0.91% Cu and 4.64% Zn and D00014410 assayed 0.11 g/t Au, 14.5 g/t Ag, and 6.17% Cu). Sampling within the Bonnie, Bonnie East, and Nickie Zones returned values as high as 4.7 g/t Au and 6.17% Cu (see News Release dated Jan 30, 2017 for complete sampling details).

Mike Devji, CEO states: "We have two very exciting early-stage exploration projects in the Golden Triangle, in very prospective terrain, and are advancing them responsibly and as cost-effectively as possible to mitigate risk and increase the odds of exploration success. We believe that the recent surface sampling and historical drill intercepts at Kinskuch make this project every bit as exciting as our Pyramid Project and we intend to advance Kinskuch aggressively this summer."

ZTEM is ideal for detecting and mapping deeply buried porphyry-hosted targets and structurally controlled sulphide mineralized targets. The Company's Kinskuch Project has both types of copper-gold porphyry targets as well as VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) targets on the 50 sq. km property. The planned work program for 2017 will consist of the airborne geophysics supplemented with detailed geological mapping and rock sampling. Preliminary results from the airborne survey should be available when the Company begins its late-summer field exploration program.

ABOUT OK2 Minerals Ltd.

OK2 Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company comprised of highly qualified mining professionals with two very prospective copper-gold exploration projects, the Pyramid Project and the Kinskuch Project, both located in northwestern British Columbia on or within the "Golden Triangle".

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. George Cavey, P.Geo, Director, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release.

Analytical procedures are summarized in the January 30, 2017 news release.

