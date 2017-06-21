KONECRANES PLC PRESS RELEASE June 21, 2017 at 15.30 EET



Konecranes will arrange a Capital Markets Day for analysts, institutional investors and bankers in Düsseldorf, Germany on December 14-15, 2017. At the event, Konecranes' top management will provide an update on the company's business, development projects and strategic focus areas.



On December 14, the program will consist of presentations by the members of Konecranes' Group Executive Board at Van Der Valk Airporthotel Düsseldorf. The Capital Markets Day will start with a lunch at 11.30 followed by presentations starting at 12.30. The presentations will end approximately at 17.30.



On December 15, participants will have an opportunity to visit Konecranes' factory in Wetter. Bus transportation will leave from Van Der Valk Airporthotel Düsseldorf to Wetter at 8.30. The bus will return to Düsseldorf Airport approximately at 16.00.



Registration



To ensure the practical arrangements for the Capital Markets Day, please register to the event no later than September 30, 2017. You will find further information and instructions for registration via the links below. Please note that the number of seats is limited.



Further information and registration:



https://www.lyyti.fi/p/Registration_Konecranes_CMD_2017 or



http://www.konecranes.com/investors/CMD-2017



Webcast and presentation materials



A detailed program and additional information will be sent to participants by email. A live webcast and presentation materials in English will be available on Konecranes' website at http://www.konecranes.com/investors/CMD-2017 during the Capital Markets Day. Recordings of the presentations will be available on Konecranes' website after the event.



KONECRANES PLC



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



FURTHER INFORMATION Miikka Kinnunen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Konecranes Plc, tel. +358 (0)20 427 2050



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2016, Group (comparable combined company) sales totaled EUR 3,278 million. The Group has 17,000 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).



DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Major media www.konecranes.com