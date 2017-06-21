NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- C-Suite TV, a web-based digital on demand business channel, is announcing that their primetime business programming is now accessible through Amazon, Roku and Apple TV. The over-the-top (OTT) network's programming is available to the public via the Amazon app store site, via Amazon Direct download, Roku Guide, and Apple TV guide, by browsing by category or using the search feature.

The shows that will be featured on Amazon, Roku and Apple TV are:

Best Seller TV

Executive Perspectives Live

C-Suite TV Insights

Run Towards the Roar with Jason Forrest

Good Company

Thirty-six percent of U.S. households have at least one streaming media player, roughly 100+ million devices, and those figures are projected to double by 2019. C-Suite TV is part of the new revolution in which media is consumed by not just millennials, but by those looking to cut the cord. Roku and Amazon account for more than half of the OTT market in the U.S. (53% market share), with Apple TV emcompassing 19% of the U.S. market share.

"This new partnership with Roku, Amazon, and Apple TV is huge for us. At C-Suite TV, our goal is to create premium content from top thought leaders that increases the knowledge, deepens the understanding and builds skills for anyone looking to take the next step in their career, or in life," said Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman of the C-Suite Network, host of C-Suite TV's Executive Perspectives Live and C-Suite Radio's All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett. "With more people cutting the cord and streaming their programming, we think this is the next step in reaching a wider, more sophisticated audience."

For more information on TV episodes, visit www.csuitetv.com.

About C-Suite TV:

C-Suite TV, an entity of the C-Suite Network, is a web-based digital on-demand business channel featuring interviews and shows with business executives, thought leaders, authors and entrepreneurs providing news and information for business leaders. C-Suite TV is your go-to resource to find out the inside track on trends and discussions taking place in businesses today. This online channel is home to such shows as C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett, Executive Perspectives Live and Best Seller TV, and more. C-Suite TV is part of C-Suite Network, the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders. Connect with C-Suite TV on Twitter and Facebook.