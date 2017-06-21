SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Vlocity, Inc., a leading industry cloud software company, today announced that Sky Italia, a leading digital satellite television platform in Italy, has successfully deployed Vlocity Communications, built on the Salesforce Platform, across its organization to achieve its digital transformation objectives, saving millions of euros annually on recurring infrastructure and software management costs. Sky Italia has reinvented the customer experience for its five million customers with Vlocity's omnichannel communications solution at the core of this transformation.

Sky Italia's new cloud-based CRM system supports nearly 8,000 contact center, sales, marketing and back-office users. Vlocity Communications runs 80 percent faster than Sky Italia's legacy CRM application and walks customer agents step-by-step through the most common service transactions, such as product questions, service and billing inquiries.

By implementing cutting-edge industry cloud software from Vlocity and Salesforce, Sky Italia benefits from a unified service console that provides agents with a 360-degree view of each customer relationship, as well as:

Reduction in average call handling time by 15 percent, which exceeded Sky Italia's business case

A 20 percent reduction in development and customization costs

A 25 percent reduction in infrastructure costs

Reduced agent training time by 70 percent

"Our primary means of interaction with customers takes place through our contact center, where thousands of Sky Italia employees field 40 million inbound customer requests every year. Our ability to successfully manage this volume of customer support is in large part because of the systems we've put in place with Vlocity since our initial deployment over two years ago," said Umberto Angelucci, chief technology officer at Sky Italia. "We've seen immense value in the switch from our legacy CRM system to Vlocity, and have saved millions each year in training and IT costs; most importantly, our customers have increasingly effortless, efficient and positive interactions with Sky Italia."

Later this year, Sky Italia plans to roll out additional digital and mobile services through Vlocity that will make it possible to manage hundreds of simultaneous omnichannel promotions. These new applications are offered as part of Vlocity's newest product -- Vlocity Communications Retail -- which enables communications service providers to deliver efficient, unified experiences across retail, digital and traditional service channels.

"Our long-standing partnership with Sky Italia, and the success they've seen over the past couple of years, is just one example of how companies can achieve their digital transformation goals with the right tools," said Dan Ford, vice president and general manager of Communications and Media at Vlocity. "Sky Italia receives some of the highest customer satisfaction scores amongst Italian media companies and we see them as a showcase for the benefits of Vlocity's industry cloud. Our deployment with Sky Italia checks all the success boxes for enterprises -- increased uptime, reduced costs and superior customer satisfaction."

To learn more, check out the Sky Italia customer success video: https://vlocity.com/community/sky-italia-transforms-customer-experience

