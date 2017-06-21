SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced publication of an exclusive interview with WeedMD Inc. (TSX VENTURE: WMD) CFO and Director Keith Merker.

WeedMD has spent the past three years developing its cannabis cultivation business. After undergoing a lengthy approval process, Health Canada has granted the company licenses to cultivate and sell cannabis, as well as a license to produce cannabis oils. The company also went public on the Canadian Venture exchange, which means that individual investors can now purchase a piece of the company as it scales up its operations. In the interview, Mr. Merker discusses the company's progress and future plans.

Management's Unique Approach

WeedMD was started by a diverse team that shared a vision to put together a licensed producer in Canada's burgeoning cannabis industry. Bruce Dawson-Scully spearheaded the project with 22 years of experience in the long-term care industry where he operated nearly 30 homes in Canada. The Dawson-Scully family exited the business in 2008 by selling to Chartwell Retirement Resources - a leading REIT in the long-term care space.

The team noted several parallels between the long-term care and cannabis industry that made it a compelling opportunity. First, the long-term care and cannabis industries are both heavily regulated, which gave management an advantage in understanding day-to-day operating procedures and dealing with regulators. Second, the long-term care industry deals with polypharmacy issues that can be addressed by cannabis-based products and services.

Management plans to lean on their experience in the long-term care industry to develop cannabis-based therapies that fit with the existing policies and procedures already in place. In fact, the Dawson-Scully family had been instrumental in developing these procedures in the first place and are intimately familiar with the key performance indicators and other success metrics that long-term care facilities need to succeed.

Growing Production Capabilities

WeedMD has an existing 26,000 square foot facility located near Toronto that's capable of producing 1,500 kilograms of medical cannabis per year. The company's current facility is sited on four acres with an option for four more acres, which should enable it to develop over 220,000 square feet of production space.

In addition to cultivation, the company recently secured a license to produce oils and extracts that will be critical to addressing its long-term care population. The license to produce, and eventually to sell, extracts could also help bolster the company's profit margins by producing and selling higher-margin products than simply cannabis flower. These products could also include products designed to address the large recreational market.

Management has also carved out a unique niche in the recreational market through its partnership with Van der Pop - a leading Seattle-based brand focused on the under-addressed female segment of cannabis consumers. The company hopes that addressing this segment will provide a unique edge to accelerate revenue and profitability over the long-term.

