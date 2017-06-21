Research and Markets - Global Automotive Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.8% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Autoliv, Bosch, Continental, WABCO & ZF TRW

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive electronic brake force distribution (EBD) system market to grow at a CAGR of 8.87% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Automotive Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

One trend in the market is OEM focus on active safety. Automotive comfort and convenience have evolved so tremendously in the last decade that they now affect almost every aspect of the vehicle. The substantial increase in electronic power has been evident in improvements to vehicle safety.

According to the report, one driver in the market is connected technologies in commercial vehicles pushing demand for ABS with EBD. The existing cost pressures faced by OEMs have negatively affected the penetration of ABS with EBD systems, particularly in commercial vehicles in emerging regions such as APAC and South and Central America. However, with increase in the number of accidents involving commercial vehicles, fleet operators have had to install safety features to enhance the reliability of their vehicles.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is additional manufacturing and development cost pressures on OEMs. Automotive OEMs are subject to hefty cost pressures due to the implementation of various regulations. Environment and safety standards are mandating OEMs to find means to obey regulations while also not transmitting additional costs to the consumer. Safety regulations are not as standardized as emission regulations and, hence, vehicle OEMs across the globe have to abide by the emission norms.

