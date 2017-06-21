When Will Amazon Stock Split?As has been said thousands of times before, the key to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is its founder: Jeff Bezos. So if you are wondering if an AMZN stock split is around the corner, just take a look at how Bezos runs his firm. Does it seem like something he would do?The answer is obviously, "No."Bezos is unconventional at best, and downright eccentric at worst. His perspective rarely lines up with everyone else's, so if you are measuring him by what is conventional, you need to stop immediately..

