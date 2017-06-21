Cloudinary's Website Speed Test Image Analysis Tool Examines Content, Format and Size to Optimize Images for Better User Experience

Known for its easy-to-use media management solution, Cloudinary today announced it has joined forces with WebPagetest to deliver more detailed insights into how images impact a website's load speed. Cloudinary will provide measurable and actionable information about how to go beyond simple compression to optimize web performance. The Cloudinary Website Speed Test Image Analysis Tool will enable WebPagetest users to discover how changes to image size, format selection, quality and encoding parameters can drastically improve website speed and ultimately result in a better user experience for web visitors.

"Images now make up more than 60 percent of an average webpage's weight, so effectively managing images is vital to any website's performance," said Itai Lahan, CEO and co-founder of Cloudinary. "Website performance analysis tools are popular for gauging the impact of images on websites, but they typically only focus on simple compression tips. Our partnership with WebPagetest will enable its users to dive deeper into the challenges images present for their sites, and show them ways to manage images for optimal user experience."

Available now, Cloudinary's Website Speed Test tool will enhance WebPagetest results by examining the content in the images and the formats used, as well as the size. Using its advanced algorithms, Cloudinary will show users how to encode, optimize and resize images, and the impact that will have on page load time. Cloudinary takes into account many factors, including the exact content of an image and the need for responsive design, so images are encoded correctly and look their best regardless of device or viewport and the type of browser on which the page is viewed.

Website Speed Test tool users then will have the option to leverage Cloudinary's cloud-based solution to automate image management and optimization across their sites in order to deliver a superior end-user experience.

"If not handled correctly, images can have a serious impact on website performance," said Patrick Meenan, creator of WebPagetest. "With its proven expertise in image management, Cloudinary is the ideal partner to expand the capabilities of WebPagetest and provide the insights that help our users improve their web development practices."

