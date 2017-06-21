Neustadt a. d. Aisch (ots) -



- Cross-reference: Image is available at http://www.presseportal.de/en/bilder -



Onlineprinters has again invested in digital printing technology. The online print company added an HP Indigo 12000 to its production facilities. "We purchased the new press because of a sharp increase in orders for short print runs and same day products which are printed on the day they are ordered. The HP Indigo technology allows us to satisfy our customers' requirements even more efficiently," Michael Fries, CEO of Onlineprinters, comments on the new acquisition.



Set up in record time



"For clients like Onlineprinters that need the new printing capacities very quickly, we dispatch three to four fitters. So it has been possible to get the HP Indigo 12000 operational in just three days," explains Francesco Crotti, Sales Director EMEA with HP Graphics. Ralf Schraud, Head of Digital Printing with Onlineprinters, adds: "Installing such a high-tech appliance is a complex process. There is more to it than just setting up and plugging in the machine." Parallel to the installation, the suitable infrastructure had to be put in place: Electricity, network and cooling lines were installed at the same time. Onlineprinters plans to make more investments into machines this year.



Larger colour space and more substrates



Greater productivity thanks to shorter setup times and improved software make the HP Indigo 12000 an interesting investment for Onlineprinters. The new digital press has seven inking units that allow printing a greater colour gamut. Ink application onto the substrate is not performed successively but at the same time, allowing much more substrate materials to be printed which further boosts flexibility. Up to two million prints can be produced per month.



About Onlineprinters



Established in 2004, Onlineprinters GmbH was one of the first online print shops in Europe. Unlike the other large online printers, the e-commerce company has evolved from a traditional print shop. All products are produced in the company's in-house production departments at the German site in Neustadt an der Aisch.



The video "A look behind the scenes of Onlineprinters" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Im8eJN8jbwg



Originaltext: Onlineprinters GmbH digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/75635 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_75635.rss2



Contact: Onlineprinters GmbH Patrick Piecha Head of Press & Public Relations Tel.: +49 9161 6209807 +49 174 3077250 press@onlineprinters.com www.onlineprinters.com