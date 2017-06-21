Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2017) - Canamex Resources Corporation (TSXV: CSQ) ("Canamex" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on the Company's current drilling campaign at its 100% owned Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada.

As outlined in its news release of May 30, 2017, Canamex intends to drill approximately 3,000 metres of reverse circulation drilling in 18-20 drill holes. Ten to twelve holes are scheduled to be drilled at the north end of the Historic Resource Area, with the remaining six to eight holes to be drilled at the Penelas target area.

The Company confirms that this drilling campaign recently started at Bruner. To date, the program is going well and Canamex has completed three holes and is currently drilling the fourth hole in the Penelas resource area. Drill samples from the first two holes have been sent to the lab for analysis, and samples from the third hole will be delivered shortly. The Company anticipates a minimum of a four to five-week turnaround for assay results, the results of which will be released to shareholders and the investing public upon Canamex receiving and reviewing this information.

Drill samples will be transported by independent contractor to the ALS Minerals sample preparation facility in Sparks, Nevada, where they will be dried, crushed, split and pulverized and from whence a representative sample split of pulps will be sent to the ALS Minerals analytical facility in Vancouver, BC for gold and silver fire assays.

Successful drilling results will be followed by any necessary permit amendments and continued drilling.

Readers are advised to consult the Company's news release issued on May 30, 2017 for more detailed information on the current drilling campaign.

Greg Hahn, President and COO and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the technical data contained in this press release.

