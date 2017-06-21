Pairs elegant, personalized digital shopping experiences with an integrated commerce cloud, recognized for subscriptions and globalization capabilities

Digital River, Inc., a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions, announced it is expanding its relationship with Adobe to offer a new, end-to-end cloud commerce solution. Ideally suited for enterprise high-tech companies, the solution is based on an integration between Adobe Experience Manager (part of the Adobe Marketing Cloud) and Digital River's commerce cloud. While Adobe gives marketers advanced controls over creating elegant, brand-rich digital user experiences, Digital River powers ecommerce and subscriptions operations across 240 countries and territories. The new cloud commerce solution offers brands a fresh approach for bolstering their direct channel strategy and operating more competitively online.

"To build lasting relationships with their digital shoppers, successful brands must provide value at every turn," said James Gagliardi, vice president of solutions and innovation at Digital River. "They need a sophisticated marketing engine on the front end to create engaging customer experiences. They also need powerful global ecommerce capabilities on the back end to reduce the risks related to fraud, international taxes and regulatory compliance. Digital River's new cloud commerce solution empowers brands to tailor every element of the commerce journey while addressing the priorities of the C-suite."

"Online consumers expect a consistent and dynamic shopping experience anywhere, anytime, on any device," said Errol Denger, director of commerce strategy for Adobe. "The new cloud commerce solution from Digital River gives high-tech brands the ability to respond to this market demand."

Digital River's cloud commerce solution is available in the Adobe Experience Manager Package Share. To see a demo of the solution, email sales@digitalriver.com. Brands can integrate with the solution using in-house resources or a preferred system integrator.

About Digital River, Inc.

Backed by 20 years of ecommerce experience, Digital River is recognized as a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions. Companies of all sizes rely on Digital River's cloud-based commerce, payments and marketing services to manage and grow their online businesses. Through these services, Digital River connects B2B and B2C digital products companies and branded manufacturers with buyers across multiple devices and channels, and nearly every country in the world.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details about Digital River, visit the corporate website, read the Digital River Blog, follow the company on Twitter or call +1 952-253-1234.

About Adobe Marketing Cloud

Adobe Marketing Cloud, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, empowers marketers to deliver experiences that differentiate their brands. Adobe Marketing Cloud includes Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Target, Adobe Campaign, Adobe Social and Adobe Primetime, and helps brands manage, personalize, optimize and orchestrate content, campaigns and customer journeys. The tie-in with Adobe Creative Cloud makes it easy to quickly activate creative assets across all marketing channels. Brands such as Barclays, Hyatt, Mastercard, NetApp, Philips, Scottrade, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Travelocity, T-Mobile, UBS, Verizon Wireless and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts use Adobe Marketing Cloud.

