LITTLE ROCK, AR -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE MKT: INUV), an advertising technology company, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 2017 Reach China Investment Conference taking place on June 25-27, 2017 at the China World Hotel in Beijing, China.

Mr. Wally Ruiz, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 27th at 2:15 p.m. local time. The investor presentation will be available under the Events and Presentation section of the Company's Investor Relations page and can be found by visiting http://investor.inuvo.com/Events-and-Presentations.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with attendees throughout the conference. Investors are encouraged to contact their Reach China Conference representative or KCSA to request a meeting with management.

About Inuvo, Inc.

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE MKT: INUV) is an advertising technology business. The Inuvo MarketPlace is a set of technologies designed to connect advertisers (demand) with consumer audiences through publishers (supply) across device types. Inuvo has the ability to serve ads within content, video and images. To learn more about Inuvo, please visit www.inuvo.com or download our app for Apple iPhone or for Android.