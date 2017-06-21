FORTUM CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 21 JUNE 2017 17.00 EEST



The Fortum-RUSNANO wind investment fund has selected Vestas as the supplier of wind turbines in Russia. As a result of RES auction, announced last week the investment fund won the right to build up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) of wind capacity in 2018-2022



Fortum's long-term ambition is to have approximately 500 MW of wind capacity in Russia. The goal supports Fortum's strategy to increase the share of CO2-free generation capacity and is in line with the company's overall target of creating a gigawatt-scale wind and solar portfolio.



