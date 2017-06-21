SKF Inaugurates Large-size Bearing Test Centre

GOTHENGURG, Sweden, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has inaugurated its newly-built Sven Wingquist Test Center in Schweinfurt, Germany, an investment totalling EUR 40 million. The center is the first in the world that is able to test large-size bearings under actual operating conditions. This allows for a more efficient development process for customers, as well as improved bearing performance and increased service life.

The Sven Wingquist Test Center has two testing rigs. One rig is designed for the testing of wind turbine main shaft arrangements. The second rig will be used for testing bearings used in other industrial sectors, including mining, construction, steel manufacturing and marine transport.

Combined with SKF's continued development of diagnostics, condition monitoring and simulation methods, these rigs will contribute to reduced testing and product development lead-times and provide deeper insights into bearing performance.

Victoria Van Camp, CTO and President, Innovation and Business Development, says: "No other test center is capable of testing large-size bearings this accurately, under actual operating conditions, giving us and our customers a significant strategic advantage. The technologies being used here in the Sven Wingquist Test Center will help save our customers time and resources, whilst supporting their ambitions of increased reliability and service life."

The test centre has received funding from the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Media, Energy and Technology and the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Construction and Reactor Safety.

