Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2017) - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today in St. Michael, Barbados.

All of the nominee directors listed in Talon's management information circular dated May 16, 2017 were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Luis Mauricio F. de Azevedo 43,235,273 (98.48%) 668,200 (1.52%) John D. Kaplan 43,903,273 (100%) 200 (0%) Gregory S. Kinross 43,903,273 (100%) 200 (0%) Anthony J. Naldrett 43,235,273 (98.48%) 668,200 (1.52%) Warren E. Newfield 43,235,273 (98.48%) 668,200 (1.52%) David L. Deisley 43,903,273 (100%) 200 (0%) Henri van Rooyen 43,235,273 (98.48%) 668,200 (1.52%) David E. Singer 43,903,273 (100%) 200 (0%)

At the AGM, shareholders also voted in favour of:

appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and

continuing the shareholder protection rights plan of the Company.

Talon is a TSX-listed company focused on the exploration and development of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in Minnesota, USA (which comprises the Tamarack North Project and the Tamarack South Project). The Company has a well-qualified exploration and mine management team with extensive experience in project management.

