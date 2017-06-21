Aarhus, Denmark, 2017-06-21 16:17 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In connection with OOO Fortum Energy being awarded a series of onshore wind power projects in the recently concluded Russian auction of renewable energy projects, the Fortum-RUSNANO wind investment fund has chosen Vestas as supplier for wind power projects.



As a part of the discussions between the parties, Vestas is planning to establish manufacturing facilities in the Russian Federation to comply with the local content requirements.



Vestas will disclose another company announcement if and when the respective agreements are finalised.





