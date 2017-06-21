Research and Markets - Application Security Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2025 - Key Players are IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Qualys, Veracode & WhiteHat Security

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Application Security Market, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global application security market is expected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2025. Increasing targeted attacks on the applications is anticipated to be a major factor that is expected to drive market growth. In addition, BYOD adoption in the organizations that are deploying application security services and solutions to protect against potential threats has contributed to the market demand.



DAST (Dynamic Application Security Testing) is expected to significantly contribute to the market revenue, with a market size of over USD 4 billion by 2025. It delivers various advantages that include comprehensive vulnerability coverage, false positive reduction, entire code coverage that comprises the frameworks and libraries, and zero process disruption.



Web application solution was the largest application security market in 2015 valued at USD 1.75 billion and is expected to observe declining growth over the forecast period. Mobile application solution market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2016 to 2025.



Government agencies hold, access, and manage large amounts of sensitive data. The government and defense vertical, currently is susceptible to major cyber-attacks and security breaches. According to Veracode report, three out four application used by government agencies does not meet basic security compliances thereby by creating high opportunity for market vendors. The market for government and defense segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% between 2016 to 2025. The market is also anticipated to witness a substantial growth in the BFSI vertical, IT and telecom and healthcare over the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned



Acunetix.

Appthority.

Checkmarx

Cigital.Inc

Contrast Security

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

NSFOCUS

N-Stalker

Pradeo

Qualys, INC

Rapid7, Inc

SiteLock

Synopsys

Trustwave

Veracode

Virtual Forge

WhiteHat Security



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Snapshot



4. Application Security Industry Outlook



5. Application Security Solution Outlook



6. Application Security Services Outlook



7. Application Security Testing Type Outlook



8. Application Security Deployment Outlook



9. Application Security Organization size Outlook



10. Application Security End-User Outlook



11. Application security Regional Outlook



12. Competitive Landscape



