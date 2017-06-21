sprite-preloader
Research and Markets - Supply Chain Analytics Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2025 - Key Players are SAS Institute, SAP SE, IBM, Oracle, Sage Clarity Systems, Kinaxis, MicroStrategy, Genpact, Capgemini & Birst

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Supply Chain Analytics Market, 2014-2025" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global supply chain analytics market is expected to reach USD 9.87 billion by 2025.

The growing need to manage a large amount of business data and use derived insights is optimizing the demand for supply chains. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits offered by supply chain analytics has encouraged organizations across various industries to adopt analytic solutions with an objective to improve perceptibility levels across the entire supply chain enablers.

The deployment of supply chain analytics solutions helps customers to enhance their company's profitability, achieve growth, and increase market shares by utilizing the derived insights for taking strategic decisions. Moreover, these solutions offer a holistic view of the supply chain that helps in enhancing sustainability, improving profitability, reducing inventory cost, and accelerating the time-to-market for products in the long run.

Furthermore, factors such as shortening product life cycles, low supply chain visibility, ineffective supplier networks, elevated warehousing costs, redundant forecasts, and fluctuating customer demands are responsible for the rising necessity of supply chain optimization, thereby driving growth of the market.

Companies Mentioned

  • SAS Institute, Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • IBM Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Sage Clarity Systems
  • Kinaxis, Inc.
  • MicroStrategy Inc.
  • Genpact Ltd.
  • Capgemini Group
  • Birst, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology and Scope

2 Executive Summary

3 Supply Chain Analytics Industry Outlook

4 Global Supply Chain Analytics Solution Outlook

5 Global Supply Chain Analytics Deployment Outlook

6 Global Supply Chain Analytics Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hzgtnw/supply_chain

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire