Research and Markets - Supply Chain Analytics Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2025 - Key Players are SAS Institute, SAP SE, IBM, Oracle, Sage Clarity Systems, Kinaxis, MicroStrategy, Genpact, Capgemini & Birst

The global supply chain analytics market is expected to reach USD 9.87 billion by 2025.

The growing need to manage a large amount of business data and use derived insights is optimizing the demand for supply chains. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits offered by supply chain analytics has encouraged organizations across various industries to adopt analytic solutions with an objective to improve perceptibility levels across the entire supply chain enablers.



The deployment of supply chain analytics solutions helps customers to enhance their company's profitability, achieve growth, and increase market shares by utilizing the derived insights for taking strategic decisions. Moreover, these solutions offer a holistic view of the supply chain that helps in enhancing sustainability, improving profitability, reducing inventory cost, and accelerating the time-to-market for products in the long run.



Furthermore, factors such as shortening product life cycles, low supply chain visibility, ineffective supplier networks, elevated warehousing costs, redundant forecasts, and fluctuating customer demands are responsible for the rising necessity of supply chain optimization, thereby driving growth of the market.



Companies Mentioned



SAS Institute, Inc.

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Sage Clarity Systems

Kinaxis, Inc.

MicroStrategy Inc.

Genpact Ltd.

Capgemini Group

Birst, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Supply Chain Analytics Industry Outlook



4 Global Supply Chain Analytics Solution Outlook



5 Global Supply Chain Analytics Deployment Outlook



6 Global Supply Chain Analytics Regional Outlook



7 Competitive Landscape

