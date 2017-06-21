sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21.06.2017
(7 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Methionine Strategic Business Report 2017-2024: Leading Players are Adisseo, Evonik, Novus, Sumitomo, Unisplendour Chongqing

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Methionine - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Methionine in US$ Million and Metric Tonnes. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 33 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • China National BlueStar (Group) Co, Ltd. (China)
  • Adisseo France S.A.S. (France)
  • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
  • Jinzhou Jirong Amino Acid Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Ningxia Unisplendour Tianhua Methionine Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Novus International, Inc. (USA)
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Zheijiang NHU Co., Ltd. (China)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Methionine: An Essential Amino Acid for Animal Feeds
  • Key Major Growth Drivers
  • Commercial Applications of Methionine
  • Poultry Sector
  • The Biggest End-User of Methionine
  • Plant-based Methionine Grabs Major Share of Methionine Market
  • Developing Regions Lead the Charge
  • Methionine Market Dynamics Linked to Demand for Proteins
  • Feed Conversion Efficiency of Different Proteins: Average Feed-to-Protein Conversion Ratio
  • Growing Meat Consumption Augurs Well for Methionine Market
  • Breakdown of Production Volume in Thousand Tonnes by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
  • Lysine and Methionine Rule the Roost among Amino Acids
  • Essential Amino Acids for Swine and Poultry
  • Trade Statistics

2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • A Highly Consolidated Market
  • Evonik - The Global Leader in Methionine Supply
  • Adisseo - Focusing on Asia
  • Capacity Expansions: Order of the Day

3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

  • Growing Population Drives the Demand for Animal Feed Supplements
  • Synthetic Methionine in Poultry Diet
  • Synthetic Methionine in Pet Diets
  • Methionine-Rich Corn to Affect Synthetic Methionine Market
  • Genetic Technologies
  • Critical to Market Fortunes for Poultry Producers
  • Rising Prominence of Eco-Friendly Means of Extracting Methionine
  • Methionine Sources for Animal Feed
  • A Comparison of DL- Methionine and HMTBa
  • HMTBa Offers Superior Commercial Benefits over DL-Methionine
  • Differential Absorption Gives HMTBa the Edge during Heat Stress
  • Inherent Benefits and Expansion into Other Segments Drive HMTBa Adoption
  • Scientific Evidence Supports HMTBa's Use as a Methionine Supplement in Aquaculture

4. GLOBAL MEAT INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

  • Meat Industry
  • An Overview
  • Pork: A Worldwide Perspective
  • China
  • The World's Leading Pork Producer
  • Pork: Largest Consumed Meat Category Worldwide
  • Poultry
  • A Global Primer
  • Broiler Meat Market
  • Production of Broilers Influenced by Feed Grains Prices

5. REGULATORY & ENVIRONMENTAL ANALYSIS

  • Registration of Additives
  • Public Authorities on Feed Additives
  • Regulatory Bodies Governing Methionine Market in Europe
  • The European Food Safety Authority
  • EFSA
  • FEDESA
  • The European Federation of Animal Health
  • IFAH-Europe
  • Regulatory Bodies Governing Methionine Market in the US
  • Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO)
  • Functions of AAFCO:
  • Role of the FDA in Monitoring Animal Feed Practices in the US
  • Alliance for the Prudent Use of Antibiotics (APUA)

6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Introduction
  • Physical Characteristics of Methionine
  • Production Process of Methionine
  • Dietary Sources of Methionine for Humans
  • Uses of Methionine
  • Methionine Dosage Recommendations
  • Ill-effects of Over-dose
  • Methionine Deficiency
  • Amino Acids
  • An Overview
  • Introduction
  • Current Market Trends
  • Amino Acids
  • A Conceptual Definition
  • General Structure of Amino Acid
  • Optical Isomers of Amino Acids
  • Key Functions of Amino Acids
  • Key End Use Applications
  • Animal Feed Additives
  • Food Supplements
  • Synthesis Applications
  • Skin Care Formulations

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Sumitomo Chemical Inks Distribution Agreement with ITOCHU
  • JGC Wins Contract to Build Methionine Facility of Sumitomo Chemical
  • Evonik to Acquire Technology Package for Methionine from METEX
  • Evonik Commences Construction of Methionine Complex in Singapore
  • CJ Group Establishes L-Methionine Project in Malaysia
  • Evonik Begins Production at Methionine Dipeptide Plant
  • Novus Expands Production of Methionine Hydroxyl Analog
  • Sumitomo Expands Feed Additive Methionine Capacity in Japan
  • Adisseo Concludes Second Phase of Nanjing Liquid Methionine Plant Unit in China
  • METabolic EXplorer Launches L-Methionine-based Animal Feed Additive

8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 33 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 38)

  • The United States (10)
  • Japan (1)
  • Europe (7)
  • - France (3)
  • - Germany (2)
  • - Italy (1)
  • Rest of Europe (1)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vmz2pb/methionine


