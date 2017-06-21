Research and Markets - Global Methionine Strategic Business Report 2017-2024: Leading Players are Adisseo, Evonik, Novus, Sumitomo, Unisplendour Chongqing

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Methionine - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Methionine in US$ Million and Metric Tonnes. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 33 companies including many key and niche players such as
- China National BlueStar (Group) Co, Ltd. (China)
- Adisseo France S.A.S. (France)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Jinzhou Jirong Amino Acid Co., Ltd. (China)
- Ningxia Unisplendour Tianhua Methionine Co., Ltd. (China)
- Novus International, Inc. (USA)
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Zheijiang NHU Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Methionine: An Essential Amino Acid for Animal Feeds
- Key Major Growth Drivers
- Commercial Applications of Methionine
- Poultry Sector
- The Biggest End-User of Methionine
- Plant-based Methionine Grabs Major Share of Methionine Market
- Developing Regions Lead the Charge
- Methionine Market Dynamics Linked to Demand for Proteins
- Feed Conversion Efficiency of Different Proteins: Average Feed-to-Protein Conversion Ratio
- Growing Meat Consumption Augurs Well for Methionine Market
- Breakdown of Production Volume in Thousand Tonnes by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
- Lysine and Methionine Rule the Roost among Amino Acids
- Essential Amino Acids for Swine and Poultry
- Trade Statistics
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- A Highly Consolidated Market
- Evonik - The Global Leader in Methionine Supply
- Adisseo - Focusing on Asia
- Capacity Expansions: Order of the Day
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
- Growing Population Drives the Demand for Animal Feed Supplements
- Synthetic Methionine in Poultry Diet
- Synthetic Methionine in Pet Diets
- Methionine-Rich Corn to Affect Synthetic Methionine Market
- Genetic Technologies
- Critical to Market Fortunes for Poultry Producers
- Rising Prominence of Eco-Friendly Means of Extracting Methionine
- Methionine Sources for Animal Feed
- A Comparison of DL- Methionine and HMTBa
- HMTBa Offers Superior Commercial Benefits over DL-Methionine
- Differential Absorption Gives HMTBa the Edge during Heat Stress
- Inherent Benefits and Expansion into Other Segments Drive HMTBa Adoption
- Scientific Evidence Supports HMTBa's Use as a Methionine Supplement in Aquaculture
4. GLOBAL MEAT INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
- Meat Industry
- An Overview
- Pork: A Worldwide Perspective
- China
- The World's Leading Pork Producer
- Pork: Largest Consumed Meat Category Worldwide
- Poultry
- A Global Primer
- Broiler Meat Market
- Production of Broilers Influenced by Feed Grains Prices
5. REGULATORY & ENVIRONMENTAL ANALYSIS
- Registration of Additives
- Public Authorities on Feed Additives
- Regulatory Bodies Governing Methionine Market in Europe
- The European Food Safety Authority
- EFSA
- FEDESA
- The European Federation of Animal Health
- IFAH-Europe
- Regulatory Bodies Governing Methionine Market in the US
- Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO)
- Functions of AAFCO:
- Role of the FDA in Monitoring Animal Feed Practices in the US
- Alliance for the Prudent Use of Antibiotics (APUA)
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Introduction
- Physical Characteristics of Methionine
- Production Process of Methionine
- Dietary Sources of Methionine for Humans
- Uses of Methionine
- Methionine Dosage Recommendations
- Ill-effects of Over-dose
- Methionine Deficiency
- Amino Acids
- An Overview
- Introduction
- Current Market Trends
- Amino Acids
- A Conceptual Definition
- General Structure of Amino Acid
- Optical Isomers of Amino Acids
- Key Functions of Amino Acids
- Key End Use Applications
- Animal Feed Additives
- Food Supplements
- Synthesis Applications
- Skin Care Formulations
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Sumitomo Chemical Inks Distribution Agreement with ITOCHU
- JGC Wins Contract to Build Methionine Facility of Sumitomo Chemical
- Evonik to Acquire Technology Package for Methionine from METEX
- Evonik Commences Construction of Methionine Complex in Singapore
- CJ Group Establishes L-Methionine Project in Malaysia
- Evonik Begins Production at Methionine Dipeptide Plant
- Novus Expands Production of Methionine Hydroxyl Analog
- Sumitomo Expands Feed Additive Methionine Capacity in Japan
- Adisseo Concludes Second Phase of Nanjing Liquid Methionine Plant Unit in China
- METabolic EXplorer Launches L-Methionine-based Animal Feed Additive
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 33 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 38)
- The United States (10)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (7)
- - France (3)
- - Germany (2)
- - Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vmz2pb/methionine
