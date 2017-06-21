Research and Markets - Global Methionine Strategic Business Report 2017-2024: Leading Players are Adisseo, Evonik, Novus, Sumitomo, Unisplendour Chongqing

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Methionine in US$ Million and Metric Tonnes. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 33 companies including many key and niche players such as



China National BlueStar (Group) Co, Ltd. (China)

(Group) Co, Ltd. (China) Adisseo France S.A.S. ( France )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Jinzhou Jirong Amino Acid Co., Ltd. (China)

Ningxia Unisplendour Tianhua Methionine Co., Ltd. (China)

Novus International, Inc. ( USA )

) Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Zheijiang NHU Co., Ltd. (China)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Methionine: An Essential Amino Acid for Animal Feeds

Key Major Growth Drivers

Commercial Applications of Methionine

Poultry Sector

The Biggest End-User of Methionine

Plant-based Methionine Grabs Major Share of Methionine Market

Developing Regions Lead the Charge

Methionine Market Dynamics Linked to Demand for Proteins

Feed Conversion Efficiency of Different Proteins: Average Feed-to-Protein Conversion Ratio

Growing Meat Consumption Augurs Well for Methionine Market

Breakdown of Production Volume in Thousand Tonnes by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lysine and Methionine Rule the Roost among Amino Acids

Essential Amino Acids for Swine and Poultry

Trade Statistics

2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



A Highly Consolidated Market

Evonik - The Global Leader in Methionine Supply

Adisseo - Focusing on Asia

Capacity Expansions: Order of the Day

3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES



Growing Population Drives the Demand for Animal Feed Supplements

Synthetic Methionine in Poultry Diet

Synthetic Methionine in Pet Diets

Methionine- Rich Corn to Affect Synthetic Methionine Market

to Affect Synthetic Methionine Market Genetic Technologies

Critical to Market Fortunes for Poultry Producers

Rising Prominence of Eco-Friendly Means of Extracting Methionine

of Extracting Methionine Methionine Sources for Animal Feed

A Comparison of DL- Methionine and HMTBa

HMTBa Offers Superior Commercial Benefits over DL-Methionine

Differential Absorption Gives HMTBa the Edge during Heat Stress

Inherent Benefits and Expansion into Other Segments Drive HMTBa Adoption

Scientific Evidence Supports HMTBa's Use as a Methionine Supplement in Aquaculture

4. GLOBAL MEAT INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



Meat Industry

An Overview

Pork: A Worldwide Perspective

China

The World's Leading Pork Producer

Pork: Largest Consumed Meat Category Worldwide

Poultry

A Global Primer

Broiler Meat Market

Production of Broilers Influenced by Feed Grains Prices

5. REGULATORY & ENVIRONMENTAL ANALYSIS



Registration of Additives

Public Authorities on Feed Additives

Regulatory Bodies Governing Methionine Market in Europe

The European Food Safety Authority

EFSA

FEDESA

The European Federation of Animal Health

IFAH-Europe

Regulatory Bodies Governing Methionine Market in the US

Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO)

Functions of AAFCO:

Role of the FDA in Monitoring Animal Feed Practices in the US

Alliance for the Prudent Use of Antibiotics (APUA)

6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Introduction

Physical Characteristics of Methionine

Production Process of Methionine

Dietary Sources of Methionine for Humans

Uses of Methionine

Methionine Dosage Recommendations

Ill-effects of Over-dose

Methionine Deficiency

Amino Acids

An Overview

Introduction

Current Market Trends

Amino Acids

A Conceptual Definition

General Structure of Amino Acid

Optical Isomers of Amino Acids

Key Functions of Amino Acids

Key End Use Applications

Animal Feed Additives

Food Supplements

Synthesis Applications

Skin Care Formulations

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Sumitomo Chemical Inks Distribution Agreement with ITOCHU

JGC Wins Contract to Build Methionine Facility of Sumitomo Chemical

Evonik to Acquire Technology Package for Methionine from METEX

Evonik Commences Construction of Methionine Complex in Singapore

CJ Group Establishes L-Methionine Project in Malaysia

Evonik Begins Production at Methionine Dipeptide Plant

Novus Expands Production of Methionine Hydroxyl Analog

Sumitomo Expands Feed Additive Methionine Capacity in Japan

Adisseo Concludes Second Phase of Nanjing Liquid Methionine Plant Unit in China

METabolic EXplorer Launches L-Methionine-based Animal Feed Additive

8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 33 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 38)



The United States (10)

(10) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (7)

(7) - France (3)

(3) - Germany (2)

(2) - Italy (1)

(1) Rest of Europe (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vmz2pb/methionine





