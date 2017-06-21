St Helier, Jersey, 2017-06-21 17:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Black Earth Farming Ltd announces the departure of Mr. Rostislav Samotsvetov, its Chief Financial Officer. This is as a result of the recent sale of the Russian operations. Mr Sametsvetov will not be replaced.



Mr. Samotsvetov managed the transition of the finance team from Moscow to Voronezh and played an active part in the recent divestment of the Russian subsidiaries.



Black Earth Farming's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Richard Warburton comments: 'I would particularly like to thank Rostislav for his contribution to the establishment of the finance function in Voronezh and his efforts in the transaction process. We wish him all the best in the future'.



About the Company:



Black Earth Farming Ltd. (Jersey) is a farming company operating in Russia. Its shares are listed as depository receipts on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. The Company develops and farms agricultural land assets primarily in the fertile Black Earth region in southwest Russia. Black Earth Farming has gained a strong market position in the Kursk, Tambov, Lipetsk and Voronezh areas, controlling some 246,000 hectares of what is possibly some of the world's most fertile soil. In 2016, Black Earth Farming harvested approximately 135,000 hectares, effectively making it one of the world's largest public farming companies by cropped area. The Company's main products are wheat, corn, barley, sunflower and potatoes.



