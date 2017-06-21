Songa Offshore SE: Mandatory Notification of Trade

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

Reference is made to the press releases as of 25 November 2016 and 14 June 2017 regarding incentive programs established for employees. Songa Offshore SE has today purchased 24,500 shares for the Long Term Incentive Program. The shares have been purchased at an average price of NOK 32.62.Before distribution to the employees, the Long Term Incentive Program holds 97,648 shares.21 June 2017Limassol, CyprusThis information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.