Research and Markets - Digital Transformation Market to Reach $798 Billion by 2025 - Key Players are IBM, Oracle, Google, Dell, HP Enterprise, CA Technologies, Microsoft, Adobe Systems, Accenture, Capgemini & Apple

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Digital Transformation Market Analysis By Type (Solution, Service), By Deployment (Hosted, On-premise), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global digital transformation market is expected to reach USD 798.44 billion by 2025. The increasing necessity for the introduction of innovative solutions that are capable of engaging customers or employees to integrate process, data, IT and business and the increasing demand for the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) are propelling market growth.



Digital transformation allows organizations to tackle disruptive changes such as marketplace fluctuation, and corporate restructuring, among others, occurring in their markets and customer base by designing new products, services, and business models leveraging digitalization. These newly designed solutions are generally a mix of digitally stored historical information about business activities and the customers Furthermore, they facilitate the transformation of traditional processes, business activities, and models to take advantage of the upcoming changes and opportunities of digital technologies.



Moreover, factors such as optimization of end-to-end customer experience and improvement in operational flexibility are promoting the growth of digital transformation along with the recognition of new revenue sources.



Companies Mentioned



Accenture plc

Apple Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated

CA Technologies

Dell EMC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Google Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Digital Transformation Industry Outlook



4 Global Digital Transformation Type Outlook



5 Global Digital Transformation Deployment Outlook



6 Global Digital Transformation Enterprise Size Outlook



7 Global Digital Transformation End-use Outlook



8 Global Digital Transformation Regional Outlook



9 Competitive Landscape



