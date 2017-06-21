Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2017) - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTC: GXSFF) (FSE: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has renewed its agreement with Primoris Group Inc. ("Primoris") of Toronto, Ontario to provide media relations services to the Company. As such, Primoris will facilitate editorial coverage through print, radio, TV, and/or online media outlets.

Under the terms of the Company's latest agreement, which commenced June 1, 2017 for a one-year period, Primoris has been granted options to purchase 100,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.13 per share for a five-year term expiring May 30, 2022 (the "Options"). The Options will vest over a one-year period pursuant to which 25% shall vest on August 30, 2017 and a further 25% shall vest every three months thereafter until fully vested. The agreement between Goldsource and Primoris is renewable and can be terminated by either party with 30 days written notice. The agreement between Goldsource and Primoris and the grant of the Options are subject to regulatory approval. Primoris currently holds 158,289 options, each entitling Primoris to purchase one common share of Goldsource at a price of CAD$0.47 until September 20, 2017.

About Primoris Group

Established in 2001, Primoris Group Inc. is a full-service Toronto-based agency that provides media relations, investor relations, corporate communications and marketing expertise to a wide range of clients - from publicly traded mining and life sciences companies to suppliers of luxury goods, live entertainment and related services.

Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos

President

Goldsource Mines Inc.

For Further Information:

Goldsource Mines Inc.

Contact: Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos, President Fred Cooper, Investor Relations

Telephone:

+1 (604) 694-1760

Fax:

+1 (604) 694-1761

Toll Free:

1-866-691-1760 (Canada & USA)

Email:

info@goldsourcemines.com

Website:

www.goldsourcemines.com

570 Granville Street, Suite 501 Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3P1



Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.