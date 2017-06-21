GE Aviation and its joint venture companies, led by CFM International*, announced more than $31 billion (USD) in orders and commitments at this week's Paris Air Show. The orders and commitments included more than 1,700 GE and CFM engines as well as a full suite of TrueChoice™ engine maintenance offerings.
Orders/commitments include (all values quoted in U.S. dollars at list price or over the life of the agreement):
- China Eastern Airlines: LEAP-1A engines for 70 Airbus A320neos
Value: $3.2 billion with support agreement
- GE Capital Aviation Services: 200 LEAP-1A engines for Airbus A320neos
Value: $2.9 billion
- Spring Airlines: LEAP-1A engines for 60 Airbus A320neo/A321neos
Value: $1.7 billion
- China Southern Airlines: LEAP-1A engines for 50 Airbus A320neos
Value: $1.5 billion
- CDB Aviation: LEAP-1B engines for 42 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 4 737 MAX 10s
Value: $1.3 billion
- VEB Leasing: LEAP-1As for 20 A320neos; LEAP-1Bs for 22 737 MAX
Value: $1.2 billion
- ICBC Leasing: LEAP-1A engines for 40 Airbus A320neos
Value: $1.1 billion
- Aviall: F110 spare parts distribution for F-16 fighters in select countries
Value: $1 billion
- China Eastern: GEnx-1B engines for 15 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners
Value: $850 million
- Air Lease Corporation: LEAP-1A engines for Airbus A320neos
Value: $725 million
- Aviation Capital Group LLC: LEAP-1B engines for 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10s
Value: $580 million
- EVA Airways: TrueChoice Flight Hour support for CF6-80E1 engines
Value: ~$400 million
- All Nippon Airways: five-year TrueChoice Material for CF6-80C2 engines
Value: $400 million
- Arkia Israeli Airlines: LEAP-1A support agreement for four Airbus A321neos
Value: $200 million
- Japan Airlines: two-year TrueChoice Overhaul for 18 CF6-80C2 engines
Value: $75 million
- K5 Aviation: LEAP-1A engines for one Airbus ACJ319neo
Value: $29 million
Other orders/commitments include:
- International Airlines Group: LEAP-1A engines for 55 Airbus A320neos
Add'l info: includes spare engines and long-term support agreement
- Avolon Leasing: LEAP-1B engines for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8s
- Lion Air Group: LEAP-1B engines for 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10s
- China Aircraft Leasing Group: LEAP-1B engines for 50 Boeing 737 MAX
- Turkish Airways: 15-year support agreement for 150 LEAP-1B engines
- China Southern: 15-year TrueChoice for GE90 engines
- GECAS: LEAP-1B engines to power 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10s
- SpiceJet: LEAP-1B engines for 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10s
- TUI Group: 40 LEAP-1B engines for Boeing 737 MAX 10s
- Okay Airways: LEAP-1B engines for 15 Boeing 737 MAXs
- Aviation Lease and Finance Company: LEAP-1Bs for 20 737 MAXs
- Delta Air Lines: CFM56-5B engines for 10 Airbus A321ceos
- BOC Aviation: LEAP-1B engines for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10s
- Atlas Air: three-year TrueChoice for 41 CF6-80C2 engines
- Ryanair: LEAP-1B engines for 10 Boeing 737 MAXs
- Royal Air Maroc: five-year TrueChoice agreement for CF34-10E engines
- Blue Air: LEAP-1B engines for six Boeing 737 MAXs
To read more about any of these 2017 Paris Airshow announcements, visit http://www.geaviation.com/shows.
