GE Aviation and its joint venture companies, led by CFM International*, announced more than $31 billion (USD) in orders and commitments at this week's Paris Air Show. The orders and commitments included more than 1,700 GE and CFM engines as well as a full suite of TrueChoice™ engine maintenance offerings.

Orders/commitments include (all values quoted in U.S. dollars at list price or over the life of the agreement):

China Eastern Airlines : LEAP-1A engines for 70 Airbus A320neos

Value: $3.2 billion with support agreement

Value: $2.9 billion

Value: $1.7 billion

Value: $1.5 billion

Value: $1.3 billion

Value: $1.2 billion

Value: $1.1 billion

Value: $1 billion



Value: $850 million

Value: $725 million

Value: $580 million

Value: ~$400 million

Value: $400 million

Value: $200 million

Value: $75 million

Value: $29 million

Other orders/commitments include:

International Airlines Group : LEAP-1A engines for 55 Airbus A320neos

Add'l info: includes spare engines and long-term support agreement

: LEAP-1B engines for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8s Lion Air Group : LEAP-1B engines for 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10s

: LEAP-1B engines for 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10s China Aircraft Leasing Group : LEAP-1B engines for 50 Boeing 737 MAX

: LEAP-1B engines for 50 Boeing 737 MAX Turkish Airways : 15-year support agreement for 150 LEAP-1B engines

: 15-year support agreement for 150 LEAP-1B engines China Southern : 15-year TrueChoice for GE90 engines

: 15-year TrueChoice for GE90 engines GECAS : LEAP-1B engines to power 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10s

: LEAP-1B engines to power 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10s SpiceJet : LEAP-1B engines for 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10s

: LEAP-1B engines for 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10s TUI Group : 40 LEAP-1B engines for Boeing 737 MAX 10s

: 40 LEAP-1B engines for Boeing 737 MAX 10s Okay Airways : LEAP-1B engines for 15 Boeing 737 MAXs

: LEAP-1B engines for 15 Boeing 737 MAXs Aviation Lease and Finance Company : LEAP-1Bs for 20 737 MAXs

: LEAP-1Bs for 20 737 MAXs Delta Air Lines : CFM56-5B engines for 10 Airbus A321ceos

: CFM56-5B engines for 10 Airbus A321ceos BOC Aviation : LEAP-1B engines for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10s

: LEAP-1B engines for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10s Atlas Air : three-year TrueChoice for 41 CF6-80C2 engines

: three-year TrueChoice for 41 CF6-80C2 engines Ryanair : LEAP-1B engines for 10 Boeing 737 MAXs

: LEAP-1B engines for 10 Boeing 737 MAXs Royal Air Maroc : five-year TrueChoice agreement for CF34-10E engines

: five-year TrueChoice agreement for CF34-10E engines Blue Air: LEAP-1B engines for six Boeing 737 MAXs

To read more about any of these 2017 Paris Airshow announcements, visit http://www.geaviation.com/shows.

