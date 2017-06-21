TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Smart Real Estate Investment Trust ("SmartREIT") (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2017 on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

SmartREIT will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. (ET). Participating on the call will be members of SmartREIT's senior management.

Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 1-800-263-0877. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating. A recording of this call will be made available Wednesday, August 9, 2017 beginning at 8:30 p.m. (ET) through to 8:30 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, August 16, 2017. To access the recording, please call 1-888-203-1112 and enter the Replay Passcode 7681867#.

