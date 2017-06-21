Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2017) - Teras Resources Inc. (TSXV: TRA) ("Teras" or the "Company"): announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,5000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of one year from the issuance of such Warrant. A finder's fee and or finder warrants may be paid on the gross proceeds of all or any portion of the private placement.

The majority of the proceeds of the private placement will be reserved for a planned Diamond drill program at the Companies Cahuilla gold/silver project. The drilling will be for the purpose of expanding the mineralization outside of the current resource area with focus on the newly identified structures as was discussed in the news release dated April 20th, 2017. The planned, high priority drill targets will be concentrated mainly in the Southwest Expansion area as referenced in the diagram below.