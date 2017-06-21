WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce the grand opening celebration of its newest branch, located at 9640 South State Street, Sandy, Utah, 84070. The event will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be food, prizes, and activities for families to enjoy.

The Sandy - 9640 South State Street Branch is managed by Lyndzi Elsmore. Lyndzi has been with Mountain America for over 15 years. She has spent half of that time working and building relationships in the Sandy area and is excited to be back in the community. She brings leadership experience in both managing and consulting in Mountain America branches.

"This is an exciting new venture that I'm thrilled to be part of. Not only is the new branch located near our new corporate headquarters, which will open in Summer 2018, but it will also serve as a flagship branch for new and innovative ways to serve our members," says Elsmore. "Our highly trained team is ready to guide members toward reaching their financial dreams."

The Sandy - 9640 South State Street Branch provides a wide range of financial products and services, including traditional savings, insurance, investments, auto and RV loans and a full array of mortgage loans and services. Mountain America also offers the innovative MyStyle Checkingâ" account with customizable rewards. Being federally chartered, Mountain America provides an additional broad assortment of services, including real estate and business lending.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 650,000 members and $6.4 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, 87 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs.

Mountain America-safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at www.macu.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/15/11G141233/Images/lyndzi_elsmore_resized-07f15930ddd18cb38c0a74a31ee25238.jpg

Media Contact:

Bryan Packer

801-325-6439

Email contact



