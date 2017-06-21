North America Cargo Van Equipment Upfit & Installation/Services Market 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cargo Van Equipment Upfit & Installation/Services Industry in North America: Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels & Trends 2016-2021 Forecast" report to their offering.

This report is the first of its kind, specifically targeted at understanding and bringing together the handful of cargo van manufacturers, a larger set of upfit equipment manufacturers, and the numerous upfitters who perform the upfit equipment installation. Market size and shares have been estimated for each segment.

The Euro-style cargo van market has grown exponentially in recent years, posing strong competition to the chassis-mounted, fabricated van and service bodies segment. Several factors, including superior fuel efficiency and driver comfort, extended length and higher roofs, have driven rapid adoption and popularity of unibody cargo vans. Consequently, the cargo van upfit business (equipment manufacture and installation) has experienced high growth, further driven by proven efficiencies of a well-designed vocation-specific upfit.

The report presents data and analysis on the market size and competitive positions in cargo van upfit/conversion equipment manufacturing (ladder racks, van shelving, storage modules, partitions, etc.), and the van upfit and installation businesses. The report brings together these key segments in the cargo van manufacturing lifecycle, as the van moves from a bare shell originally at the OEM manufacturer, to the ultimate user. The linkages, inter-dependencies and competitive structure at each stage are discussed in detail.

The report is provided in two modules. The first module contains the market analysis and the second module contains profiles of 280 industry participants.

Key Topics Covered:

SCOPE

A. PRODUCTS/SERVICES DESCRIPTION

A.1. Main Equipment Types

A.2. Upfit/Installation Services

A.3. Cargo Van Types in North America

A.4. Terminology

B. MARKET SIZE ESTIMATES

B.1. OEM Cargo Van Deliveries

B.2. By Equipment Types & Upfit Installation

C. MARKET SHARES: COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

C.1. Upfit Equipment Manufacture & Upfit Installation Services

C.2. All Equipment Manufacturers by Type

C.3. Market Shares: Equipment & Installation Services - Overall

C.4. Market by Type of Equipment

C.5. Market Shares by Type of Material

C.6. Market Shares: Upfitting/Installation Services

C.7. Market Shares by Brand

C.8. Market Shares by Channel Segments: Fleet versus Distribution

D. MARKET ANALYSIS

D.1. Upfit Equipment: Average Price

D.2. Upfit Equipment: Dollar Breakout

D.3. Trade Packages

D.4. Equipment & Upfit/Installation Cost Breakout

D.5. Upfitted Van Cost Breakout

D.6. Distributor Networks

E. PRODUCTION BY REGION

E.1 Upfit Equipment by Region

E.2. Upfitting/Installation by Region

F. MARKET DYNAMICS & DEMAND FACTORS

F.1 Equipment

F.2 Upfit/Installation Services

G. OUTLOOK & FORECASTS: 2017 - 2021

G.1. Equipment

G.2. Upfit/Installation Services

H. STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

H.1 Company Niches & Strengths



I. KEY DATA IN EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING & UPFIT/INSTALLATION SERVICES



J. APPENDIX 1: CARGO VANS IN NORTH AMERICA

J.1. Euro-Style Ready Vans & Cargo Vans: Market Size

J.2. Cargo Vans: Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

J.3. Cargo Vans: Market Analysis

J.4. Strategic Overview

J.5. Cargo Vans: Outlook & Forecasts - 2017 - 2021



280 COMPANY PROFILES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2vjfrz/cargo_van

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716