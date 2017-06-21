Technavio's latest report on the global secondary oral hygiene marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new report on the global secondary oral hygiene market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global secondary oral hygiene market is growing owing to the increasing awareness about the advantages of using oral hygiene products, such as mouthwash, dental floss, and mouth freshener, regularly. These products help to maintain the oral health as these reduce the chances of infections. Currently, the usage of dental care products is limited in developing and under-developed nations due to the lack of awareness. However, the positive indicator for the market participants is increasing education level among the individuals that has driven the awareness about secondary oral hygiene products.

The top three emerging trends driving the global secondary oral hygiene marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Introduction of flavored and herbal mouth washes

Emerging consumerism through digital and social media

Increasing demand for secondary oral hygiene products

Introduction of flavored and herbal mouth washes

"Manufacturers are launching new offerings in the market to entice customers to adopt them. However, the low differentiating factor of mouthwashes is one issue that needs to be addressed by manufacturers. Hence, most vendors are trying to differentiate their products by adding flavors and special ingredients," says Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness

The demand for herbal products is also on the rise. For instance, Dabur toothpaste uses Ayurvedic ingredients that highlight the benefits of this traditional medicine. In 2015, the company launched the Dabur Miswak Mouthwash. The main ingredient of the product is miswak, an effective tooth-cleaning twig.

Emerging consumerism through digital and social media

"Consumers are becoming more selective in health care purchases and are seeking value for their spending. Studies across the world have indicated that consumers are ready to become more active and informed decision makers, who spend a considerable amount to customize and shop for the best products regarding quality and price," adds Amber.

The chances of success are amplified on online platforms due to its better accessibility, reviews, and variety based on price difference. With rapid internet penetration and an increase in awareness, the number of users adopting these products has multiplied in the last three years.

Increasing demand for secondary oral hygiene products

Rising household incomes, along with increased awareness through companies' marketing tactics, promotions, and doctor's recommendations the demand for secondary oral hygiene is expected to increase soon. These products include mouth washes, mouth fresheners, dental floss, denture care, and teeth whiteners. To increase awareness, ADA published articles stating that rinsing with mouthwash is just as effective as flossing. Consumers are increasingly getting involved in elaborate dental hygiene processes as they are now more aware of the benefits of preventive measures.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading-edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

