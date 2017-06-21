Global MOCVD Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global MOCVD market to grow at a CAGR of 13.59% during the period 2017-2021.
Global MOCVD Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand for renewable sources of energy. The requirement for generating electrical energy from renewable energy sources is rising rapidly across the world. It is projected that global energy consumption will increase by more than 60% by 2030, which is expected to boost the adoption of power electronics in different renewable technologies such as solar and wind power. These devices are used in grid converters, wind turbine converters, and inverters used in solar panels to increase the switching speed and power efficiency.
One trend in the market is emergence of high-powered electronic devices. The consumers of electronic devices have high expectations. They want products that are fast, innovative, lightweight, energy-efficient, and small. For silicon, all these demands are tough to achieve without compromising on performance.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high complexity of MOCVD process. MOCVD technology involves complex chemical processes that include the nature of chemical precursors and chemical reactions in the gas phase. In addition, MOCVD precursors used in the deposition process are highly toxic, explosive, and corrosive. The MOCVD process is usually carried out at a very high temperature, which limits any substrate to be coated with the semiconductor material.
Key vendors:
- AIXTRON
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso
- Veeco Instruments
Other prominent vendors:
- Agnitron Technology
- Alliance MOCVD
- CVD Equipment Corporation
- HC SemiTek
- JUSUNG ENGINEERING
- Xycarb Ceramics
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Technology landscape
Part 06: Market landscape
Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Appendix
