

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEGA is bringing back some of the old classic games to mobile in new, free-to-play formats.



Each game in the Sega Forever collection is free, ad-supported, and playable offline. Users can also make it ad-free with a one-time $1.99 purchase.



The SEGA Forever collection currently contains five titles, including Sonic The Hedgehog, Phantasy Star II, Comix Zone, Kid Chameleon and Altered Beast.



Each of the games will be available on both the Google Play Store and the App Store for iOS devices.



